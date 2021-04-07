Exciting space technology showcased at the UK/US joint demonstration day





In November 2020, Defense and Security Accelerator (DASA) hosted the world’s first International Space Pitch Day (ISPD), a joint UK-US initiative to find and quickly track innovations that enhance space space capabilities. The competition culminated with 10 tech startups securing up to 53,000 contracts after providing exciting space technology directly to British, American and NATO military leaders.

To keep pace with evolving threats, the Great Alliance of Dstl, DASA, Royal Air Force, British Strategic Command, U.S. Air Force, U.S. Space Force and North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO) turned to the commercial sector to connect the world. It brings radical spatial innovation to military end users.

ISPD recorded the first of its kind in a series of striking examples, including the first same-day contracts signed by the British Department of Defense, and for the first time two international allies jointly held a pitching-style event to award defensive contracts.

Four months later, from March 30 to 31, 2021, we saw the results of that funding in a two-day technology demonstration, and witnessed a remarkable innovation in which ideas emerge from concept to reality.

The technology on display on the day of the demonstration provided a real glimpse into how the British and American troops work together to overcome the challenges of the space realm.

Is this the exciting future of space defense?

The space realm continues to evolve with challenges such as the intent of space actors, the ability to accurately monitor space debris, the threat of space weather, and the ability to protect the satellites under consideration.

The event showed a fresh way to bring innovation and cutting-edge technology to the forefront faster than ever before.

Cognitive Space, an American company that has demonstrated multi-level spatial asset security through a segmented blockchain, said:

ISPD is helping aerospace-focused tech startups like us (Cognitive Space) collaborate and grow, while providing DASA with innovative technologies not currently available in the industry.

Melanie Stricklan, co-founder and CEO of Slingshot Aerospace, said:

The Slingshot team thank DASA for their great experience throughout the ISPD event and pitch process.

The Slingshot Orbital ensemble catalog provides the foundation for reliable predictive analytics and provides space operators with vital information for maintaining space superiority over enemies. We look forward to working with Dstl to commercialize this important technology.

And pioneer SPC, who showcased the Space Weather Impact Tool, said:

The DASA platform serves as a catalyst for the future of space weather, a pioneer in 4D space weather operations impact tools.

The techniques demonstrated at the event include: Visualization and Analysis 114 AI Innovation LLP (India) RiskAware Ltd (UK) Rocket Communications (US) Swim.ai, Inc. (USA) Slingshot Aerospace, Inc. (US) Clutch Space Systems Limited (UK) Satellite spectrum monitoring Clearbox Systems Pty Ltd (Australia) Multi-level security via segmented blockchain Cognitive Space, Inc. (USA) Space Weather Pioneer SPC (USA) Spire Global UK (UK) Reference To Editors: What is International Space Pitch Day?

International Space Pitch Day is a joint British-American initiative aimed at finding, financing, and accelerating the innovations and technologies that favor soldiers and operations in the space realm.

The competition was open to innovators and entrepreneurs around the world through the UK Defense and Security Accelerator (DASA), supported by Starburst Accelerator.

It is specifically designed to strengthen tech startups and small businesses (SMEs) and harness the power of creativity and innovation.

The effort is jointly funded by the British Defense Science and Technology Institute (Dstl), the Royal Air Force, and the U.S. Air Force.

The Great Alliance of Dstl, DASA, Royal Air Force, British Strategic Command, U.S. Air Force, U.S. Space Force and North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO) come together to find, fund, and quickly track the best ideas. Putting startup innovators at the forefront.

This format is the first in international cooperation between two international allies.

