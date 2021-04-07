Warning of dolphins at risk of disturbance when people head for the coast of England | preservation





Dolphins are facing an increasing risk of disruption from people migrating into the sea on boats, jet skis, paddle boards and kayaks as the blockade eases, campaigners warned.

Many people did not know how to disturb dolphins, whales and dolphins, or even realized that they would be fined for breaking them, according to the Whale and Dolphin Conservation (WDC) and the National Wildlife Crime Unit (NWCU).

The wildlife charity is urging those who spend time in the sea this spring and summer to provide space for dolphins and other marine mammals to see, to observe from a distance, and not to get crowded.

Marine animals have enjoyed quiet waters across the UK since the onset of the pandemic, regularly spotting bottlenose dolphins along the Blackpool coastline in the first blockade, and sightings of killer whales and dolphins off the coast of Northumberland.

However, as lockdowns have recently eased and visitors flock to the shore, the marine charity WDC is concerned that there will be an increase in incidents of people attempting to swim by jumping with dolphins or disturbing animals with leisure crafts or other recreational activities.

Marine mammals are affected by disturbances caused by human activity. They can even be frightened, injured, or killed in important habitats, especially when resting, feeding or socializing when they have young children.

Most disturbances are accidental. This is because many boat users and vacationers do not know how to behave around dolphins and other wild animals, and do not know the rules that protect dolphins or how to report accidents.

Cetaceans such as whales, dolphins and dolphins are protected from reckless or willful interference, harassment, murder and injuries under British law and are subject to fines of up to 5,000.

While prosecutions are rare, the WDC said staff and volunteers regularly witnessed incidents of dolphins and other animals being disturbed by people and received reports from the public concerned.

Wildlife charities are raising awareness about this issue and encouraging people to reduce their impact on whales and dolphins. Tips include observation from the shore, keeping a safe distance from the boat, being calm and quiet, ensuring that the boat tour operator is certified by the Wildlife Safety (WiSe) Scheme to minimize interference to marine wildlife, and reporting an accident It’s possible.

People are warned not to chase or approach animals repeatedly, disperse groups, abruptly change speed or direction, swim together, feed, or try to touch them.

The awareness movement was backed by NWCU and Environment Minister Rebecca Pow. He said: Disturbances can have devastating effects on marine mammals up and down the coastline, including dolphins. I urge everyone who visits the coast to become familiar with the instructions and protect them.

WDC’s Katie Dyke said: The British waters are a special place for dolphins and whales, with 21 more species than anywhere else in Northern Europe. They are also fast-growing destinations for marine recreation and tourism, with increasing levels of disturbance.

Many species are seen close to the shore, and disturbances occur when people get too close to marine wildlife, disrupting natural behavior and causing stress.

Head of the National Wildlife Crime Department Ch Insp Kevin Kelly said: If your actions have a detrimental effect on dolphins, you can commit a crime.

It gives marine mammals a space to show their natural behavior in their natural environment without harassment or distraction. Keep your distance, respect and show responsibility

