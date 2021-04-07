US studies on dimming of the sun and new responsible for Bidens’ health





NOAA uses balloons like this (shown to be released in a photographic time frame) to measure the size and number of aerosols in the stratosphere.Credit: Patrick Cullis, CIRES / NOAA GML

US urged to invest in sun dimming studies

The US government should launch a federal research program to explore whether it is possible or even wise to artificially cool the Earth by altering clouds or injecting particles into the atmosphere to reflect sunlight, according to a report. of the National Academies of Science, Engineering and Medicine (NASEM). The report is the most explicit call ever by an elite scientific body for a coordinated government research program on solar geoengineering, to explore an emergency measure to alleviate the climate crisis.

Released on March 25, the report advises the U.S. government to invest between $ 100 million and $ 200 million over five years in solar geoengineering research, including modeling and possibly field experiments, such as those aimed at to determine the behavior of aerosol particles injected into the terrestrial stratosphere. Ideally, in partnership with other countries, he says, the program should advance basic environmental science, as well as address the ethics, governance and public perception of solar geoengineering. . The report also recommends creating a comprehensive framework to oversee research, including a code of conduct for scientists and a licensing process for any outdoor experiments.

Although scientific agencies in the United States and elsewhere have funded solar geoengineering research in the past, governments have avoided launching formal programs in the controversial field. In addition to fears that the tinkering of Earth’s atmosphere could backfire on us in unpredictable ways, many environmentalists fear that focusing on geoengineering could reduce the pressure on politicians and the powerful fossil fuel industry to reduce fuel costs. greenhouse gas emissions.

The U.S. Congress’ largest investments to date in federal geoengineering research have been made by the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration, which has received some $ 13 million over the past two years to advance basic scientific studies of the stratosphere. A team of scientists from the agency launched balloons (time-lapse image shown) to measure the size and amount of aerosols in this part of Earth’s atmosphere.

Rachel Levine was confirmed as Assistant Secretary of Health by the US Senate on March 24 in a vote of 5,248 Credit: Daniel Shanken / Reuters / Alamy

Biden health official set to tackle inequality

Rachel Levine was sworn in as one of the top health officials in the United States on March 26. Although she has made headlines to become the country’s top openly transgender official, researchers familiar with her work as a leader in public health praise her drive to improve the health of marginalized people. It did so through conventional public health measures, they say, but also by trying to address inequalities resulting from discrimination and social and political factors.

Levine led Pennsylvanias’ COVID-19 response as state secretary of health and takes office as assistant secretary of health at the Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) as the United States continues to struggle against the pandemic. One problem she will need to tackle is that the coronavirus infects and kills blacks, Hispanics or Latin Americans and Native Americans at higher rates than whites.

COVID-19 has shown us the tip of the iceberg of lack of health equity, Levine told Nature last September, while he was still head of the Pennsylvanias health department. Socio-economic status, food security, affordable housing, access to child care and health care, systemic racism and discrimination all contribute to inequity, she said.

Health officials and community groups who worked with Levine during her six years at the Pennsylvania Department of Health said she sought to correct disparities in the way COVID-19 and other health issues affect various groups, taking into account their root causes. She understands the issues people face because she listens, says David Saunders, director of the Office of Health Equity departments.

Levine is a physician and professor of pediatrics and psychiatry at Penn State College of Medicine in Hershey, Pa., And was state physician general before becoming its secretary of health.

It remains to be seen whether she can now push for more equitable health nationwide. In her new role, Levine will be the senior health adviser to HHS secretary lawyer Xavier Becerra, who was confirmed by the US Senate in March.

