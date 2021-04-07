Bridging the skills gap in the UK life sciences sector





Global Talent Pool

As the UK now leaves the EU, sponsoring licenses are required to expand the talent pool available to more life sciences companies. Historically, businesses have been able to freely hire EU citizens who enjoy freedom of movement. Under the new immigration system, all international workers who are not eligible through other channels such as EU settlement plans must obtain a work visa to work in the UK.

Skill shortages in the field of life sciences have remained a top priority for the UK government in recent years, and there are various routes through which skilled talent can enter the UK for research projects, studies or work.

Sponsored routes

Prospective employers must hold a sponsor license to be hired outside the UK, and job applicants must meet technical and salary standards as part of their sponsor visa application. Many of the roles in this sector can be found on the British Tribal Occupation List (SOL). The role of SOL is to benefit from a salary discount. This means that people in these roles can still get lower salaries while still meeting visa requirements. Certain science-based roles in SOL may also qualify for commission discounts, which means savings for employers in the sector.

Those pursuing a role in this sector can get sponsorship relatively easily based on the skills and salary provided, and the English language requirements are met. If this fails, the transfer path within the company is optional. However, this often has higher salary standards that are barriers to new entrants and those starting their careers.

Non-sponsored routes

The global talent system allows highly skilled scientists and researchers to come to the UK without a job. Using this route, you can encourage skilled talent to come to the UK to find a job in the field without securing a permanent role. However, this route requires approval from an accredited body.

The life sciences sector has lobbied the government for years to restore work visa routes after study abroad. The new immigration system introduces a very similar route, the graduate pathway, which can be used by people with valid UK immigration status as students who have successfully completed undergraduate or higher courses at an approved UK higher education institution. . Visas allow eligible students to work or find a job for two years after completing their studies, regardless of the job or position they choose. This will help companies in the life sciences sector retain skilled talent in the UK for short or long term research projects and fill vacancies within their business.

Co-authored by Louisa Cole of Pinsent Masons.

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos