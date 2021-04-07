‘No more confusing restrictions:’ Biden says all adults in the US should be eligible for vaccines by April 19 | WETM





WASHINGTON (NewsNation Now) President Joe Biden announced he would shave about two weeks after the May 1 deadline for states to make all adults eligible for coronavirus vaccines on Tuesday.

Biden said his administration’s new goal is for every adult in the United States to be eligible to be vaccinated by April 19.

“No more confusing rules. No more confusing restrictions, ”Biden said.

The president stressed that while three-quarters of the elderly have been vaccinated, he urged those still waiting to get one before eligibility widens.

“And today, before this new full national eligibility date, I want to make a direct appeal to our seniors and everyone who cares about them,” Biden said. “Seniors, it is time for you to get vaccinated now.”

Biden explained that 150 million doses have been put into people’s arms since his inauguration on Jan.20. This puts the president on track to meet his new target of 200 million shots administered by April 30, his 100th day in office.

The president also revealed that 80% of teachers, educators and school staff had had their first chance, a key goal for the reopening of schools in many states across the country.

He also discussed the increase in coronavirus mutations and infection rates.

We are not at the finish line. We still have a lot of work to do. Were still in a life or death race against this virus, ”Biden said. “What we do now can determine how many people we save or lose in the month of April, May, or June before we get to July 4th.”

Biden said his goal is for the United States to start sharing more vaccines with poorer countries once the United States immunizes a large percentage of American citizens by July 4.

After his remarks, Biden commented on the fallout from Georgia’s new voting law, saying it was “reassuring” to see businesses ramp up.

“The best way to deal with the problem is for Georgia and the other states to deal with it is to straighten out. Stop that. Stop it, ”the president said.

Biden made the announcement following a visit to a vaccination site in Virginia. He thanked everyone for giving the injections and coming to receive them.

That’s the way to beat that, Biden said. Get vaccinated when you can.

The president also made remarks about the coronavirus mutations during his visit to the vaccination site. He said no one should fear the coronavirus mutations that appear in the United States after being discovered in other countries.

He acknowledged that the new strains are more virulent and more dangerous, but said the vaccines work on all of them.

Don’t Laminate Your Vaccination Card, Says CDC

Biden announced last week that 90% of adults would be eligible for one of three approved vaccines by April 19, in addition to having a vaccination site within 5 miles of where they live.

Biden’s initial goal was 100 million gunshots by the end of his first 100 days.

The announcement of vaccine eligibility is somewhat symbolic, as states have already extended their own deadlines and a flood of vaccine supplies is being sent to states this week.

At least a dozen states opened up eligibility to anyone over the age of 16 as of Monday alone, while the governor of New Jersey yesterday announced that people aged 16 and over would become eligible on April 19. 1 as the deadline.

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos