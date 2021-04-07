COVID-19: More than 5.6 million people in the UK are now fully vaccinated against the coronavirus | British news





Currently, more than 5.6 million people in the UK have been fully vaccinated against the coronavirus.

Government advisors have warned that the rollout will be “significantly slow” by the end of July due to supply issues, and for now they are focusing on the second jab rather than lowering the age group.

Tuesday had the lowest number of first vaccinations since early January (40,744), but on Wednesday it rose to 85,227 for a total of 31,707,594 and the second jab to 186,793 and 5,683,509.

The government said that as of Wednesday, an additional 45 people died within 28 days of testing positive for COVID-19, with a total of 126,927 deaths in the UK.

In addition, there were an additional 2,763 confirmed by the lab, a total of 4,367,291.

The latest statistics are compared to 2,379 deaths on Tuesday and 43 deaths in 4,052 on Wednesday.

A separate figure released by the UK statistical agency found that 150,000 deaths were registered in the UK, where the coronavirus was mentioned in the death certificate.

Meanwhile, government advisors have decided that they will provide an alternative to the Oxford-AstraZeneca vaccine to Britons aged 18-29.

This decision follows 79 people who develop blood clots after the jab.

The deputy dean of Professor Jonathan Van Tam in the UK said it would be “very absurd” to withhold the AstraZeneca vaccine in their 40s and older.

In a news briefing, he said, “The idea of ​​withholding vaccines with potential harm in groups of 40-49, for example, is to avoid injuries of 0.5 per 100,000 people and 51.5 intensive care units hospitalizations, and hospitalizations, long COVIDs have not been considered. To others. The idea of ​​cutting off the vaccine at that point if it spreads is really absurd.

“So that’s a very independent decision, but it seems to have been taken in a very reasonable way.”

