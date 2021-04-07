Daily US data as of April 7





US President Joe Biden holds a card with the number of people who have died from coronavirus disease as he delivers remarks on the status of coronavirus disease (COVID-19) vaccinations from the State Dining Room from the White House in Washington, DC, April 6, 2021.

Kevin Lamarque | Reuters

President Joe Biden announced on Tuesday that the United States has administered 150 million vaccines against Covid-19 since his inauguration, and the president now aims to have 200 million doses of the vaccine administered in his first 100 days in office. .

The country is already on the right track to achieve this goal. In the days until April 30, Biden’s 100th day in office, the United States must administer an average of about 2 million doses of vaccine per day to reach 200 million in total. Data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention shows that the country currently administers 3 million vaccines per day on average.

If the country maintains its current daily rhythm throughout the month, the Biden administration will land somewhere around 225 million total doses administered during that 100-day period.

Biden announced on Tuesday that states should open vaccine appointments to all U.S. adults by April 19, pushing back his original deadline by nearly two weeks.

Covid cases in the United States

The number of coronavirus cases remains far from its peak levels in January, but slightly above the most recent low point at the end of March. The seven-day average of new daily cases is 64,700, according to data compiled by Johns Hopkins University, a level similar to what the country has seen during the summer surge.

Michigan, where average daily new cases are up 24% from a week ago, continues to experience the country’s most severe epidemic on a per capita basis. The number of cases is increasing by 5% or more in 22 states, according to a CNBC analysis of Hopkins data.

Covid Deaths in the United States

The seven-day average of daily Covid-19 deaths in the United States is 785.

On Monday, CDC director Dr Rochelle Walensky said emergency room visits and hospitalizations associated with Americans 65 and older were on the decline. The elderly are among the most vulnerable groups and have made up a disproportionate number of deaths reported by Covid.

These downward trends are “good news for the power of vaccination,” Walensky said.

American vaccines administered

The United States administers 3 million Covid-19 vaccines per day, according to CDC data.

White House Covid-19 data director Cyrus Shahpar on Tuesday attributed the below-average report of 1.4 million shots administered to the recent party.

“Much reflects the doses given over the Easter weekend,” he wrote in a tweet.

United States share of vaccinated population

Almost a third of the American population has received at least one vaccine vaccine, according to CDC data, and nearly one in five Americans is fully vaccinated.

Among those 65 and over, 76% have received at least one vaccine and 57% are fully immunized.

