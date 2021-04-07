EU and UK regulators say the AstraZeneca vaccine is safe, but alternative injections are available for British people under the age of 30.





The European Union drug regulator said that abnormal blood clots should be listed as a very rare side effect of the AstraZeneca AZN, -1.28% AZN, -1.17% COVID-19 vaccine, but argued that the benefits of the injection outweigh the risks.

The UK regulatory body, Medicines and Medical Products Regulatory Agency (MHRA) also stressed that cases are extremely rare and benefits outweigh the risks for the vast majority of people, and did not recommend age restrictions for vaccines.

However, MHRA’s chief executive, Dr. June Raine told the young people that it was more finely balanced. As a result, the UK Government’s Joint Committee on Vaccinations and Vaccinations says people under the age of 30 will be offered alternative vaccines, such as those made by the German biotech BioNTech BNTX. The American pharmaceutical company Pfizer PFE has an injection of -3.32%, -0.37% or American Biotech Moderna MRNA, -0.91%.

MHRA said evidence for a link between the AstraZeneca vaccine and abnormal blood clots is stronger, but more work is still needed, and a European pharmacy (EMA) said it found a possible link.

MHRA has administered 22 million doses of AstraZenecas vaccine in the UK by March 31, which means that the overall risk of these blood clots is about 4 in 1 million people vaccinated.

The EMA made its own conclusions on Wednesday following an in-depth investigation into the possible link between the reported rare blood clot cases and the UK-Swedish pharmaceutical company vaccine.

In an in-depth review, 62 cases of cerebral sinus thrombosis and 18 of 24 cases of splenic vein thrombosis were fatal. The case has mainly occurred in the European Economic Area and in the UK’s voluntary reporting system, with about 25 million people vaccinated, the EMA said.

He added that most cases occurred in women under the age of 60 within 2 weeks of vaccination.

The EMA’s safety committee has urged people who have been vaccinated to seek medical help if they develop symptoms of blood clots and low platelets. Symptoms include shortness of breath, chest pain, swollen legs, abdominal pain, persistent headache, and small blood spots under the skin. The UK’s MHRA listed the same symptoms and reflected EMA’s advice.

EMA is one plausible explanation for the combination of blood clots and low platelets is an immune response, which causes conditions similar to those sometimes seen in patients treated with heparin (heparin-induced thrombocytopenia or HIT).

The University of Oxford on Tuesday said it had stopped small trials in the UK to test vaccines in children and adolescents. On the other hand, MHRA examined its association with rare adult blood clots.

AstraZeneca said on March 14 that a self-review of safety data of more than 17 million people vaccinated in the UK and EU found no evidence of an increased risk of blood clots.

AstraZeneca’s stock traded 1% lower in the London afternoon trade and is now down 2.9% year-on-year.

Most EU countries resumed using the AstraZeneca vaccine at the end of last month after EMA concluded that the injection was safe and effective and was not associated with an increased overall risk of blood clots.

However, some countries, including France and Germany, have restricted the use of injections to people under the age of 60.

