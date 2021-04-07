US Data Center Market Size To Reach Revenue Over $ 96 Billion By 2026





CHICAGO, April 7, 2021 / PRNewswire / – In-depth analysis and data-driven insights into the impact of COVID-19 included in this report on the US Data Center Market.

The US data center market is expected to grow at a CAGR of approximately 3% during the period 2020-2026.

Highlights of the report:

COVID-19 has been a powerful catalyst for the growth of data center investments in the United States in 2020, with significant growth in the data center market in Northern Virginia, Dallas, Silicon Valley, of Chicago, Phoenix and Atlanta. More than 45 hyperscale data centers with a capacity of 15 MW or more were opened or under construction in the United States in 2020, contributing more than 70% of the overall investment received. In order to meet the low latency demand and additional data storage needs of its users, Facebook is currently investing in 17 data center buildings in 10 major cities in the United States in 2020. The market is seeing new entrants such as as PointOne, NOVVA, Cirrus Data Services, T-Rex, Archer Data Center, Cirrus Data Services and Stratus DC Management, which will be major investors in the market during the forecast period. More than 25 US states offer specific tax incentives for building data centers, including Virginia, Illinois, Ohio, North Carolina, Alabama, New York, Arizona, and Nebraska.

Key offers:

Market Size and Forecast by Revenue | 20202026 Market Dynamics Key Trends, Growth Drivers, Restraints, and Investment Opportunities Market Segmentation A Detailed Analysis by IT Infrastructure, Electrical Infrastructure, Mechanical Infrastructure, Cooling Technique, Cooling Systems, General Construction, Level Standards, and Geography Landscape competitive 6 IT infrastructure providers, 7 data center infrastructure providers, 7 data center contractors, 12 data center investors and 84 other leading vendors.

Get your sample today! https://www.arizton.com/market-reports/data-center-market-in-united-states

US Data Center Market Segmentation

The IT infrastructure market is growing due to increased investment in hyperscale infrastructure. Servers expect to generate the most revenue, followed by storage and network infrastructure segments. The high penetration of artificial intelligence-based infrastructure solutions due to the exponential growth in data generation is likely to increase the demand for IT infrastructure. The US market is likely to see innovations in power infrastructure solutions to increase efficiency and reduce operational challenges. Data center operators such as Microsoft and vendors, namely Rolls Royce Power Systems, are exploring fuel cell alternatives to data center generators due to growing concerns about carbon emissions. The diesel generator market is expected to grow in the coming years, where the fuel cell could replace these systems by the end of the forecast period. Data centers in the Southeastern United States are adopting free-cooling techniques, including chillers and evaporative cooling solutions. Virginia supports up to 5,500 hours of passive-free cooling methods per year, reducing the use of coolers. On the other hand, Alabama and Florida support approximately 3,500 hours and 3,000 hours of free cooling, respectively. The Southeastern United States is expected to see investment in chillers supporting free-standing cooling.

US Data Center Market by IT Infrastructure

US Data Center Market by Power Infrastructure

UPS systems Generators Transfer switches and PDU switchgear Other electrical infrastructure

US Data Center Market by Mechanical Infrastructure

Cooling systems CRAC and CRAH units Cooling units Cooling towers, dry coolers and condensers Economizer and evaporative coolers Other units Racks Others Mechanical infrastructure

US Data Center Market by Cooling Technology

Air-based cooling technology Liquid-based cooling technology

US Data Center Market by General Construction

Core and shell development Installation and commissioning services Building engineering and design Physical security DCIM / BMS

United States Data Center Market by Standards Level

Tier I and II Tier III Tier IV

U.S. Data Center Market Dynamics

Around 47 hyperscale data centers were opened or under construction in 2020 and are expected to be operational by June 2021, with significant contributions from Facebook, Vantage Data Centers, QTS Realty Trust, Equinix, Aligned, Stream Data Centers, Digital Realty, Google, Apple and COPT data centers. New entrants to hyperscale space have increased over the past year. In 2020, the market has witnessed the entry of many new investors into hyperscale data center spaces that include T-Rex, Archer Data Center, PointOne, and Cirrus Data Services. These new entrants are expected to open the first phase of the facility by 2021. Facebook, which is involved in the development of 16 hyperscale data centers across the country with cumulative investments estimated at around $ 6.2 billion and a total electrical capacity of all facilities of about 950 MW, is the main contributor. It is followed by Google with projects in Ohio, Texas, Nevada and Alabama. Google is making an estimated investment of $ 2.4 billion in four data centers, adding approximately 265 MW of power capacity in 2020.

Key Drivers and Trends Driving Market Growth:

COVID-19 Catalyst for Data Center Growth Innovative UPS Battery Technologies Adoption of 200 / 400GbE Switch Ports

Geography of the data center market in the United States

The southeastern United States includes Virginia, Kentucky, Tennessee, North Carolina, South Carolina, Georgia, Alabama, Mississippi, Arkansas, Louisiana, and Florida. The preferred investment locations in the Southeastern United States are Virginia, Georgia, Texas, and Florida, due to strong grid connectivity, renewable energy sources, and tax incentives. The Southeastern United States is a developed data center market in the United States. In 2020, around 35 data center projects were opened or under development in the region. The corresponding investment in the data center amounted to more than $ 6.5 billion. Colocation data center providers account for over 50% of the overall investment in the region. Colocation data center operators invested more than $ 3.5 billion in the region in 2020, with the rest contributed by large-scale data center operators, namely Facebook, Core Scientific, Apple, Microsoft.

Get your sample today! https://www.arizton.com/market-reports/data-center-market-in-united-states

US Data Center Market by Geography

United States Southeastern United States Western United States Southwestern United States Midwestern United States Northeastern

Key Data Center Critical Infrastructure (IT) Providers

Cisco Systems Dell Technologies Hewlett Packard Enterprise (HPE) IBM Lenovo NetApp

Key Data Center Support Infrastructure Providers

ABB Caterpillar Cummins Eaton Schneider Electric STULZ Vertiv Group

Key Data Center Contractors

AECOM CORGAN DPR CONSTRUCTION Incumbent construction group Jacobs Engineering Group Syska Group Hennessy Turner Construction

Key data center investors

Apple Amazon Web Services (AWS) CyrusOne Compass Datacenters (Root Data Center) Digital Realty Equinix Facebook Google Microsoft NTT Global Data Centers (RagingWire Data Centers) Switch Vantage Data Centers

Other leading critical infrastructure (IT) providers

AccelStor Technologies DataDirect Networks (DDN) FUJITSU Hitachi Vantara Huawei Technologies Infortrend Technology Inspur Intel Micron Technology MiTAC Holdings Nimbus Data Pivot3 QNAP Systems Quanta Cloud Technology (Quanta Computer) SAMSUNG Seagate Technology Silk Cloud Data Platform (Kaminario) Super Micro Computer Synology Toshiba VIOLIN (StorCentric ) Western Digital Wiwynn (Wistron)

Other leading support infrastructure providers

Airedale International Air Conditioning Asetek Bloom Energy Condair Group Cormant Cyber ​​Power Systems Data Aire Delta Electronics (Delta Power Solutions) FNT Software Generac Power Systems Green Revolution Cooling (GRC) Hitec Power Protection KOHLER Legrand Mitsubishi Electric Corporation Natron Energy Nlyte Software Rittal Rolls- Royce Power Systems AG Trane (Ingersoll Rand) Tripp Lite Yanmar Group (HIMOINSA) ZincFive

Other leading construction contractors

Arup Group Balfour Beatty US BlueScope Construction Clune Construction Fluor Corporation Fortis Construction Gensler Gilbane Building Company HDR Architecture HITT Contracting Hoffman Construction JE Dunn Construction Group Linesight Morrison Hershfield Mortenson Construction Rogers-O’Brien Construction Structure Tone Organization The Walsh Group

Other leading investors in data centers

Aligned Energy COPT Data Center Solutions (COPT DCS) CoreSite Realty Cyxtera Technologies DataBank Data Foundry DC BLOX EdgeCore Internet Immobilier EdgeConneX Flexential FIFTEENFORTYSEVEN CRITICAL SYSTEMS REALTY GIGA Data Centers H5 DATA CENTERS Iron Mountain Quality Technology Services (QTS Realty Trust) Stream Data Centers Sabey Data Center STACK INFRASTRUCTURE T5 Data Centers

Explore our Data Center Knowledge Base Profile to learn more about the industry.

Read some of the top selling reports:

About Arizton:

AriztonAdvisory and Intelligence is an innovation and quality-driven company providing cutting-edge research solutions to customers around the world. We excel in providing comprehensive market information reports and advisory and consulting services.

We offer comprehensive market research reports on industries such as Consumer Goods & Retail Technology, Automotive & Mobility, Smart Technologies, Health & Life Sciences, Machinery industries, chemicals and materials, IT and media, logistics and packaging. These reports contain detailed industry analysis, market size, share, growth drivers and trend forecast.

Arizton comprises a team of exuberant and experienced analysts who have mastered incisive report generation. Our specialist analysts have exemplary market research skills. We train our team in advanced research practices, techniques and ethics to surpass the making of stunning research reports.

Mail: [email protected] Call: + 1-312-235-2040 + 1302469 0707

SOURCE Arizton Advisory & Intelligence

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos