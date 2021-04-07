



The general of the Emirates involved in human rights violations is unsuitable for the head of Interpol, and his possibility of appointment could be regarded as a reward for donations to the institution, according to a report by the former chief of the British prosecution.

Interpol’s election process, scheduled for later this year, is secretly and opaquely obscured, Sir David Calvert-Smith wrote.

Interpol’s Chairman Emirati [United Arab Emirates] There are records of human rights and criminal justice, but Maj Gen [Ahmed Naser] Al-Raisi was unsuitable for the role, he wrote. He sits at the top of the Emirati criminal justice system. He oversaw increased crackdowns against opposition, continued torture and abuse in the criminal justice system.

Raisi is widely known for running for him, but has not officially announced a nomination.

The report’s allegations represent a dilemma for the British government because it has refused to reveal whether it considers Reishy a suitable candidate to lead Interpol, an agency that is politically close to the UAE and issuing international arrest warrants.

Since 2015, Raisi, the general director of the UAE’s Interior Ministry, is well known by the British Foreign Ministry because he played a key role in the arrest and detention of British scholar Matthew Hedges for nine months. The case almost broke relations between Britain and the UAE with claims that Hedges was tortured and forced to confess to spies.

Hedges’ wife Daniella Tejada said on Tuesday that her husband had been imprisoned for months in a soundproofed prison somewhere in Abu Dhabi, had been heavily drugged in solitary confinement and had no clue as to his fate like me. He was not allowed access to the consulate.

She added: I am very worried that the man who presided over my husband’s first legal custody and torture is now considered running Interpol.

Her husband is still suffering from severe depression and regular panic attacks, she said. I can’t verbalize what we’ve been to and keep going.

Interpol’s secret method has been the subject of widespread criticism from human rights groups claiming to abuse the red notification system included on the International Wanted List by authoritarian regimes trying to capture political opponents or dissident businessmen traveling abroad.

Red notices should not be issued in political cases, but in practice few notices are withdrawn every year. The subject of the red notice has no appeal mechanism in international or national courts, which has been criticized by the European Council.

Based in Lyon, France, Interpol is a relatively small information-sharing organization with only 1,000 employees and a budget of 142 million in 2019.

The organization agreed in March 2017 to accept 50 million donations over five years from the Interpol Foundation for a Safer World, a Geneva-based organization fully funded by the UAE.

Calvert-Smith said: This donation gives the impression that at least the chairman of the organization can be seen as a reward for financial contributions.

He was also sentenced to 10 years in prison for criticizing the closed trial of Emirates human rights activist Ahmed Mansour and human rights records in the UAE.

The public image of Dubai and Abu Dhabi has become internationalist and westernized. Nevertheless, there remains a wealth of evidence suggesting that persistent and systematic human rights violations continue in the UAE.

Chris Jones, who is in charge of relations with Interpol in the Interior Department, said it was too early to say how Britain will vote in the Interpol presidential election in February.

He said: Obviously the UK will support candidates with a history of adherence to high standards in a rules-based international system, and we will look at them later this year as the entire field of candidates comes out.

The Guardian requested details on who commissioned the Calvert-Smiths report, which was prepared with the help of an international human rights advisor based in the UK. Requested comment from the UAE embassy in London.

