UK avoids Astra injections under 30s as EU confirms clotting risk





Both drug regulators issued a warning about AstraZeneca Plc’s Covid-19 vaccine, acknowledging its association with a rare type of blood clot, and urging the UK to limit the use of injections in young adults.

The UK is currently recommending that people under the age of 30 provide alternative vaccines where possible, the drug and medical product regulatory agency said Wednesday.

In the European Union, the European Medicines Agency has found a “strong association” with blood clots. Regulators have not issued guidelines for age, but Blok’s health minister would recommend restricting its use to people over the age of 60, Italy’s Ansa reported without citing sources of information.

The warning has hit another blow to the Astra vaccine developed by the University of Oxford, and has continued to cloud the global launch, despite regulatory claims that the benefits of the product outweigh the risks, blood clots are rare, and injections should remain an important tool. In the pandemic fight.

“We must use the vaccines we have to protect us from the devastating effects of Covid-19, which cause thousands of deaths every day across the EU,” said Emer Cooke, Managing Director at EMA. “If millions of people get these vaccines, very rare events can happen.”

As Europe fights a third virus, the government is eager to accelerate its vaccination campaign. Italy, France and Germany have recently implemented new blockades, and the EU’s vaccination rollout is far behind the UK and the US.

Concerns about the vaccine center for an abnormal type of brain blood clot called cerebral sinus thrombosis. There have also been cases of blood clots in the abdomen and arteries, along with low platelet counts. According to the EMA, patients should watch out for symptoms such as chest pain, swelling in the legs, abdominal pain, and shortness of breath two weeks after vaccination.

“These clotting disorders are very rare side effects,” Sabine Straus, head of the EMA’s safety committee, said at a briefing. June Raine, Chief Executive Officer of the British MHRA, also stressed that such an event was unusual.

Astra said he was working on individual cases to understand “the dynamics and possible mechanisms that could explain this extremely rare event.” It also said in a statement that it is requesting a new label for the shots with regulators.

According to Portugal, which holds the EU’s rotating presidency, EU health ministers are meeting to achieve a joint position on vaccination. EMA’s Cooke said individual countries may make different recommendations depending on their epidemic situation.

EU# Health Ministers are now meeting. “I hope this meeting will be effective in gaining a common position in the vaccination planning process. We need to stop the spread of misinformation and strengthen confidence in the effectiveness of the vaccine against #COVID19.” pic.twitter.com/aXnlIRekHz

— 2021Portugal.eu (@ 2021PortugalEU) April 7, 2021

View more

Astra shares fell 1.2% on Wednesday in London trading. The company has promised not to benefit from the vaccine during the pandemic, but some analysts have expressed concern that it distracts top management.

This vaccine is plagued by EU controversy. Before health problems occurred, pharmaceutical companies were caught in a fight against Bloc as delivery was delayed due to production problems.

Now, the company should conduct further studies on side effects, including laboratory studies, to better understand the vaccine’s impact on clotting, EMA said. The University of Utrecht and Erasmus in the Netherlands will also be investigating the risks at the request of EMA, and data is expected in the coming months.

Pills parallel

The EMA’s safety group appears to be the most affected by young women, but has not identified the “definite cause” or the profile of the patients at risk. According to the rates observed so far in Germany, according to this institution, there is a possibility of developing a brain coagulation in 1 in 100,000 people vaccinated.

UK regulators have fixed the risk at around 1 in 4 million, with a “slightly higher incidence rate” for young adults.

Peter Arlett, head of analytics at EMA, was asked whether the risk was acceptable to healthy people, and drew similarities to birth control pills, where women are willing to take drugs that are estimated to cause blood clots in about 4 out of 10,000 people per year. . .

British vice-chairman Jonathan Van-Tam said the new age recommendations will not slow down the country’s vaccination campaign.

“This is a course correction, but it is nevertheless at full speed with the UK vaccine program,” he said.

— With the help of James Paton, Alex Morales, Chris Reiter, Nikos Chrysoloras, Joao Lima and Chiara Albanese

(Report update on EU recommendations, AstraZeneca statement)

