CDC says more virulent UK strain of coronavirus is now dominant in US: Coronavirus updatesExBulletin





Pharmacists at West Wales General Hospital in Carmarthen, Wales, on Wednesday carry a cooler containing the first batch of Moderna vaccines distributed in Britain. Jacob King / AP .

rocker legend Jacob King / AP

Jacob King / AP

An easier-to-spread variant of the coronavirus first identified in England last year has become the dominant strain in the United States, the chief of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said on Wednesday.

The variant, known as B.1.1.7, quickly spread across the UK and Ireland from last fall, with the most infectious version of the coronavirus foiling restrictions and lockdowns that had previously helped control the original strain.

B.1.1.7 is “now the most common lineage in the United States,” CDC director Rochelle Walensky said at a White House press briefing Wednesday.

The announcement comes as the number of cases, especially among young Americans, has risen in the United States, fueling fears the country is facing yet another wave of murder.

Walensky said the new strain has been found to be more transmissible among young people and that new outbreaks in the United States have been linked to youth sports and daycare.

She urged people not to let their guard down and get vaccinated as soon as possible. She said communities and states with high levels of transmission must reduce or suspend sports activities for young participants in order to contain the spread of the new strain. She also said major events in affected communities should be scaled back.

“The virus still has a hold on us,” she said. “We must remain vigilant.”

The CDC warned in January that B.1.1.7 would likely become the dominant strain of SARS-CoV-2, the coronavirus responsible for COVID-19 disease in the United States by the end of March.

Based on evidence collected in the UK, “it was predicted that this variant of SARS-CoV-2 would dominate the US within weeks. The prediction was indeed correct and confirms that the work being done in the UK was excellent, “Jeremy Luban, a biochemist at the University of Massachusetts School of Medicine, said in an email to NPR.

Studies have suggested that the variant is about 50% more transmissible than the strain of the coronavirus first identified in China in December 2019.

Luban said this could explain the sudden increase in cases in the United States.

“That being said, the most likely problem is that many states have opened up restaurants and other indoor public spaces, places with the highest transmission rates,” he said.

The fact that strain B.1.1.7 spreads more easily gives it the potential to kill more people.

“If you then increase that exponential growth to a steeper curve, you very quickly start infecting a lot, a lot, a lot more people than before,” said epidemiologist Emma Hodcroft of the University of Bern in January. in Swiss.

There is also some evidence that this variant makes people sicker, says William Hanage, professor of epidemiology at Harvard University.

Hanage said it was “inevitable” that the B.1.1.7 variant would become the dominant strain in the United States, but expressed some optimism about the timing.

“[A]At least this is happening at a time when we have a decent amount of vaccination, although it is nowhere near enough to control B.1.1.7 on its own, ”he wrote in an email. at NPR.

Hanage said two factors are lowering the average age of hospital admissions in the United States: “The first is that older people are vaccinated and therefore less likely to end up in hospital.”

The second factor, he said, “is that younger age groups now infected with B.1.1.7 are more likely to have severe disease, because the variant is more virulent.”

The United States leads the world with nearly 31 million confirmed cases of coronavirus since the start of the pandemic, with 556,000 deaths from COVID-19.

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos