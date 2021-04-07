Britain’s policy of addressing the CEO salary problem has been counterproductive, Vince Cable says. Executive Salary and Bonus





Vince Cable said government policies aimed at bridging the massive wage gap between top management and employees have failed to address the root cause of the problem and in some cases can exacerbate the problem.

A former business secretary said that measures to increase transparency in executive salaries were counterproductive by triggering one upmanship between large corporations seeking to provide the most profitable salaries.

Cable added that even the measures that have recently forced the disclosure of pay rates may not reveal the essence of the corporate pay culture, depending on the industry.

The former Liberal Democratic Party leader, as secretary-general of the coalition government, was fairly criticized for balance, he said he did not oblige to disclose the company’s ratio of top executive salaries to mid-level employee salaries.

Cable said it was regrettable for not taking this action during his tenure as minister, as new employees also made a bigger difference in companies such as retailers with more workforce than financial companies with reasonably paid salaries.

that [the pay ratio] We are not talking about the culture of fairness within the company It tells us about the nature of the industry, he said. However, we regret that we didn’t do it because it’s a good thing to have more than just having less information in balance.

He said the coalition government’s decision to increase transparency over top executive salaries was counterproductive and counterproductive by sparking competition among companies to offer rising salary packets as part of an effort to attract the best corporate talent.

Cable, who was speaking at an event hosted by the High Pay Center think tank, said the Covid crisis had renewed its focus on executive salaries as concerns over the economic fallout from the epidemic and the national debate over fairness and equality increased.

Deborah Hargreaves, director of the High Pay Center, who has urged ministers and shareholders to end the drastic inequality of British companies, said Britain should not waste the crisis when major reforms to the economic system are needed.

We are shaping the edges of corporate governance, she said. We need to start talking about more daring steps. What’s wrong with top wages? Are you having trouble with the maximum salary rate?

