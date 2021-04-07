No timetable for troop withdrawal after US-Iraq talks





BAGHDAD The mission of US forces in Iraq has shifted to training and advisory roles, allowing the redeployment of combat forces remaining in the country, US and Iraqi delegates said on Wednesday, after a third round of strategic talks between the states -United and Iraq.

Statements released by both sides, however, said the timing of such a redeployment would be determined in upcoming technical discussions, without specifying when they would take place. They also stressed the need for continued security cooperation.

Discussions held virtually because of the pandemic began in June under the Trump administration. Wednesday’s cycle, the first under President Joe Biden, focused on a range of issues, including the presence of US troops in Iraq.

Iraq had requested the latest round, in part in response to pressure from Shiite political factions and militias loyal to Iran who pressed for the remaining US troops to leave Iraq. Among the attendees were US Secretary of State Anthony Blinken and Under Secretary of State for Political Affairs David Hale, and Iraqi Foreign Minister Fuad Hassan.

A State Department statement following the talks said that with the increase in the capacity of Iraqi security forces, the mission of U.S. and coalition forces has now shifted to a mission focused on training and advisory tasks, thereby enabling the redeployment of all remaining Iraqi combat forces.

Pentagon press secretary John Kirby said Wednesday’s statement did not represent an agreement to begin a further withdrawal of US forces.

Iraqi military spokesperson Brig. General Yahya Rasool later said Prime Minister Mustafa al-Kadhimi had ordered the formation of a committee that would hold technical discussions with the US side to approve the mechanisms and timelines for the redeployment.

Al-Kadhimi has walked a tightrope as he negotiates with the Americans while under increasing pressure from local militias loyal to Tehran.

Last week, a convoy of heavily armed Shiite militiamen openly crossed Baghdad, denouncing the US presence and threatening to cut off al-Kadhimis’ ear, a demonstration that was clearly aimed at undermining the prime minister.

Angered, al-Kadhimi called on Iranian leaders to curb Iranian-backed militias in Iraq and suggested he would confront the factions, two Iraqi officials said on Wednesday. In the memo, al-Kadhimi threatened to make it clear who supported these groups, officials said.

It was not immediately clear who the message was addressed to. The timing suggested that al-Kadhimi, who appeared powerless in the face of the militias, was seeking to appease the Americans ahead of Wednesday’s talks.

The message led to a two-day visit this week by Iranian Revolutionary Guard chief Ismail Qaani to Baghdad, where he met with Shiite militiamen and political leaders and called for calm, according to a senior Shiite politician. Iraqi.

The two Iraqi officials and the Shiite politician all spoke on condition of anonymity as they were not authorized to speak to reporters.

US-Iraqi relations have collapsed after a Washington-led airstrike that killed Iranian General Qassem Soleimani in Baghdad last year. At the time, outraged Shia lawmakers passed a non-binding resolution to end the presence of US troops in Iraq.

Iraqi and US officials have said they support a planned withdrawal from Iraq, but questions remain about the timing and extent of the threat posed by the Islamic State group. According to the Pentagon, the number of US troops in Iraq has fallen to around 2,500 in recent months.

Iraqi Foreign Minister Fuad Hassan said in a statement during Wednesday’s talks that Iraq still needs the support of the United States to train, arm and advise its military.

Iraqis, especially under former President Donald Trump, have often felt rushed and pressed by their two allies, the United States and Iran. Tehran, for example, is demanding billions of dollars in payment for Iraq’s crucial gas and electricity supplies. Iraqi officials say the money is lying idle in an account at the Trade Bank of Iraq due to US restrictions and fears of sanctions.

As a positive sign, the Biden administration last month authorized a 120-day sanctions waiver for Iraq to continue importing energy from Iran, the maximum time allowed. Waiver renewals under Trump were often for shorter periods and laden with conditions.

However, Iraqi officials say they need US leniency to directly reimburse Tehran for crucial energy imports, forgoing a complex payment system designed to evade US sanctions on trade with Iran. .

Iraq depends on Iranian supplies for a third of electricity needs, especially during the peak summer months. Power cuts linked to payment problems led to violent protests in the southern province of Basra in the summer of 2018. As Iraq plans to hold national parliamentary elections in October, it is imperative to avoid the troubles.

Currently, Iraq can indirectly pay Iran for the supplies in several ways. It can pay in humanitarian goods or medicine, cancel Iran’s external debt, and pay bills such as expenses for the Iranian embassy, ​​costs for Iranian companies operating in Iraq, and costs for Iranian pilgrimages to Shiite holy places. in Iraq.

But distributing these payments has been difficult, in part because conditions in the United States are so strict.

___ Kullab reported from Istanbul. Associated Press editors Mathew Lee and Robert Burns in Washington contributed to this report.

