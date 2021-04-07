Carnival says bookings are growing at record pace, closely observing US rules





Carnival Cruise Line said on Wednesday it had a record level of first quarter bookings, up about 90% from fourth quarter levels.

Additionally, current bookings for 2022 are higher than those made in 2019, before the pandemic, suggesting people are excited to travel again.

“Everyone wants to go. And I’ll tell you the best thing to do to go is plan a vacation. And that’s what a lot of people seem to be doing right now,” said David Bernstein, CFO of Carnival, during a conference call Wednesday.

Previously, the cruise line said its quarterly net loss had stretched to $ 1.97 billion from $ 781 million a year ago as cruises remained suspended in the United States due to the Covid pandemic. 19 in progress.

But optimism about strong demand from customers keen to be on the sea again pushed Carnival shares to a 52-week high of $ 30.63 on Wednesday. Although the stock gave up some of its earlier gains in afternoon trading, stocks are still up around 1.4%.

Cruises have been one of the hardest hit sectors of the travel industry since the pandemic shut down boating last year after massive outbreaks of Covid-19.

Carnival CEO Arnold Donald said in a press release that booking trends reflected “both the large pent-up demand and the long-term potential of the cruise.”

To drive demand going forward, the company plans to deploy six new ships by the end of the year, almost one from each of its nine brands.

“They will create even more excitement, enthusiasm and requirement in our restoration plans with our brand loyalists and with new hires,” Donald said on a conference call.

However, the carnival faces many challenges. It ends the first quarter with $ 11.5 billion in cash and short-term investments, and must sustain its funds until the resumption of operations. To do this, it must receive permission from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, which currently prohibits navigation.

Carnival said it expects all of its fleets to sail by 2022. This summer it is on track to resume cruise operations with 30% to 50% occupancy on nine ships of six. its brands: AIDA, Costa, P&O Cruises, Cunard, Princess Cruises and Seabour.

A clear priority for 2021 is to adapt its operations to meet ever-changing guidelines.

“2021 will clearly be a year of transition, we expect the environment to remain vibrant over the next 12 months as we deploy our fleet, while continuing to adapt to an ever-changing situation,” said Donald.

Carnival has said it may move its home ports to those outside the United States if it is unable to comply with CDC protocols. The company said, for example, that it would not be able to comply with the requirement that all passengers be vaccinated.

“We would prefer to have these jobs and have all the staff here,” Donald said. “But if we can’t sail, then of course we’ll be looking at home port somewhere else.”

The staffing of the vessels is also a challenge for the company.

“Our biggest constraint right now is being able to ramp up with the crew,” said Donald. “We will need a minimum of 60, up to 90 days, to be able to embark a crew, trained in new protocols, etc., to be able to sail.”

