Joe Biden seeks to raise $ 2.5 billion in corporate taxes in the United States





The Biden administration in the United States on Wednesday unveiled its plan to overhaul the corporate tax code, offering an array of proposals that would force large corporations to pay higher taxes to help fund the economic agenda of the White House.

The plan, if passed, would bring in $ 2.5 trillion (2.1 trillion) in revenue over 15 years. It would do so by introducing major changes for American businesses, which have long embraced oddities in the tax code that allowed them to reduce or eliminate their tax liability, often by shifting their profits overseas.

The plan also includes efforts to tackle climate change, proposing to replace fossil fuel subsidies with tax incentives that promote clean energy production.

Will

Some companies have expressed their willingness to pay more taxes, but the overall scope of the proposal is likely to elicit negative reactions from the business community, which has benefited for years from loopholes in the tax code and a relaxed approach to the application.

Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen said in a briefing with reporters on Wednesday that the plan would end a global race to lower corporate taxes that she said has been destructive to the U.S. economy and its workers.

Our tax revenues are already at their lowest level in generations, Ms. Yellen said. If they continue to decline, we will have less money to invest in roads, bridges, broadband and R&D.

The Biden administrations plan, announced by the Treasury Department, would increase the corporate tax rate to 28%, from 21%.

The administration said the increase would bring the U.S. corporate tax rate closer to that of other advanced economies and reduce inequality. It would also remain lower than it was before Trump’s tax cuts in 2017, when the rate was 35%.

The White House also proposed significant changes to several international tax provisions included in the Trump tax cuts, which the Biden administration described in the report as policies that put America last by benefiting foreigners.

Change

One of the most significant changes would be doubling the de facto global minimum tax to 21 percent and tightening it to force companies to pay tax on a wider range of income in countries.

This, in particular, raised concerns in the business community, with Joshua Bolten, CEO of the Business Roundtable, saying in a statement this week that it threatened to subject the United States to a major competitive disadvantage.

The plan would also repeal provisions put in place under the Trump administration which the Biden administration says have failed to curb profit shifting and business reversals, which involve the merger of a U.S. company with a foreign company and becoming its subsidiary, effectively moving its headquarters abroad for tax purposes. purposes.

This would replace them with tougher anti-reverse rules and stiffer penalties for what’s called profit stripping.

The plan is not entirely focused on the international aspect of the corporate tax code. He tries to crack down on large profitable companies that pay little or no income tax, but report large profits to companies with their book value.

To reduce this disparity, companies should pay a minimum tax of 15% on accounting income, which companies report to investors and which is often used to judge payments from shareholders and executives.

A big beneficiary of the plan would be the IRS, which has seen its budget starved in recent years. The Biden administrations’ proposal would bolster the budget of tax collection agencies so that they can step up tax enforcement and collection efforts. New York Times Syndication

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos