AstraZeneca jab course correction can undermine your confidence outside the UK. Vaccines and vaccinations





So far, no one in the UK has chosen the Covid vaccine. Even cheerleaders haven’t been chosen for domestic Oxford/Astra Zeneca jabs like Boris Johnson and NHS British manager Simon Stevens. To increase confidence earlier this year

However, now all adults under the age of 30 will be offered an alternative to the AstraZeneca jab, which may result in some Johnsons and Stevenss jobs being cancelled.

If that age group is healthy and healthy, there is little risk of Covid.

The reason for this is that the very rare side effects of jabs, blood clots associated with low platelets, can put you at a greater risk. It’s not because Covid is less likely to be admitted to the hospital, so he’s more likely to develop blood clots.

Blood clots that cause concern are very rare and affect 4 out of 4 people vaccinated in the UK.

Of the 79, 19 died, of which only 3 were under the age of 30.

However, people over 30 have an increased risk of Covid. And there is no doubt that the AstraZeneca vaccine has so far saved 6,000 lives in the UK, according to the Drug and Medical Products Regulatory Authority (MHRA) that has approved it.

It wasn’t MHRA that said young people should choose an alternative.

The UK regulatory agency and the corresponding European Medicines Agency (EMA) say the vaccines are safe, effective, have few side effects, and people should keep getting vaccinated.

The Joint Committee on Vaccines and Immunization (JCVI), an independent group of scientists advising the UK government, recommended offering other options under the age of 30, if possible.

Quick Guide Vaccines: How Effective Are Each Vaccine?

Pfizer / BioNTech

Country USA / Germany

95% efficacy per week after the second injection. Pfizer is only 52% after the first vaccination, but the UK’s Joint Committee on Vaccinations and Vaccinations (JCVI) says this number could increase to 90% after 21 days.

Dose clinical trials were administered twice at 21-day intervals. The UK is increasing this period to 12 weeks.

Oxford / Astra Zeneca

Country uk

Efficacy 70.4% 14 days after the second dose, if administered as a full dose after a half dose, can have up to 90% efficacy. There are no serious illnesses or hospitalizations for those who have been vaccinated. There have been concerns that it is less effective against the coronavirus strain in South Africa, and some countries have suggested that it is less effective for elderly or younger patients.

A study of UK nursing home residents funded by the UK government found that the risk of Covid-19 infection decreased by 62% five weeks after receiving the first Oxford/AstraZeneca or Pfizer/BioNTech vaccine.

2, 4 to 12 weeks apart

Modern

Country usa

Efficacy Phase 3 test results suggest 94.1%.

2 doses every 28 days

Novavax

Country usa

The efficacy phase 3 trial suggests 89.3%.

Dose 2

Janssen (from Johnson & Johnson)

Country usa

In the U.S. trial, an efficacy of 72% in preventing mild to moderate cases was observed, but an efficacy of 66% was observed in an international trial. 85% efficacy against serious illness, 100% protection against hospitalization and death.

Dosage: One, unique among Covid vaccines with phase 3 results so far

Photo: Stphane Mah / X02520

It may seem that the UK, which has been the first in the world to license the Oxford/AstraZenecacovid vaccine due to Wednesday’s development and firmly supported its developers over the past six months, is now taking a stronger stance than Europe. . But in reality it is not.

The EMA has listed rare blood clots as official side effects, and patients and doctors need to know what symptoms to watch out for, but like MHRA, they did not recommend changes to the vaccination policy.

A possible link between AstraZeneca vaccine and blood clots, according to EU regulatory authorities-video

However, many European countries have already taken action. France, Germany and Spain have already limited vaccines (over 55, over 60, and between 55 and 65, respectively), and most of the Netherlands and Scandinavia have completely discontinued the vaccine.

Until now, people in the UK have gratefully accepted whatever vaccine they offer. Beneficiaries are not known until they arrive at the immunization center.

The actual efficacy difference between AstraZeneca and Pfizer jab is slightly different and has to do with techniques such as the definition of disease in clinical trials.

But it’s easy to imagine that people’s readiness to have what they’re given can change.

The process modifications called by Vice-Chair Professor Jonathan Van Tham may be insignificant, but will have a disproportionate impact on confidence in some regions as well as the UK where other vaccine options are available. The affordable and easy-to-use AstraZeneca vaccine is the only lifesaver.

