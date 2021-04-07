Treasury MP Adeyemo says US will win support for global minimum tax





Adewale Adeyemo, Assistant to Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen, said on Wednesday that raising the U.S. corporate tax rate to 28% would not make U.S. businesses less competitive because the Biden administration is confident that it can win the support of developed countries to set a minimum tax worldwide.

“We have worked very closely with our international counterparts to counter what has been a race to the bottom in terms of international taxation,” Adeyemo, who is passing by Wally, told CNBC’s Sara Eisen.

“We believe that by the two things that we are going to do globally in regards to the G-20, where the United States has made it clear that we are back and that we are eager to lead the world, we are able to reach an agreement that will attract the vast majority of developed countries in the world to set a minimum tax, ”said the No. 2 official in the Treasury.

Yellen said Monday she was working with the Group of 20 Nations to create a minimum corporate tax that will prevent companies from moving abroad to find lower rates. President Joe Biden has made raising the corporate tax rate in the United States a central mechanism to fund his massive $ 2 trillion infrastructure plan.

The Republican Party is also widely opposed to the cancellation of former President Donald Trump’s tax cuts in 2017, which lowered the corporate pay rate to 21% from 35%. Biden’s plan would not only partially reverse the corporate tax cut, but also remove other key provisions of the Trump law on tax cuts and jobs.

The president opened the door to compromise on his proposed corporate tax hike on Wednesday, but said the United States had to act boldly on infrastructure if it was to follow countries like China.

Adeyemo defended the Biden administration’s vast infrastructure plan and said the United States needs investments beyond repairing roads and bridges to be globally competitive in the modern age.

“The investments that the president is calling for in the employment package are the same that the Chinese are making and that other countries are making,” Adeyemo said. “It’s important that we make them now to make sure America can compete in the 21st century.”

He said Biden’s plan and the broader definition of White House infrastructure are not only favored by progressive politicians, but Wall Street leaders as well.

Asked to respond to criticism that the once-in-a-generation plan is both too broad and not focused enough, Adeyemo pushed back.

“The pandemic has taught us that we can’t just think of traditional infrastructure, namely roads, bridges and ports, but that we need to think about what it takes to be competitive in the 21st century, which includes things like broadband ”. Said Adeyemo.

“One of the groups that has been most affected by Covid-19 is the one that has to take care of others because they have not been able to enter the workforce,” he added. “A number of the investments we are making here are aimed at ensuring that these people have the support and infrastructure around them to ensure that they can return to the workforce and contribute to the economy. “

Adeyemo’s comments came a week after Biden debuted with his long-promised Pittsburgh infrastructure proposal.

The U.S. Jobs Plan, if passed, would invest hundreds of billions of dollars in transportation infrastructure, water systems, broadband access, power grids, skills training and other provisions. He is calling for $ 400 billion to care for elderly and disabled Americans, as well as $ 300 billion to build and renovate affordable housing.

Republicans are virtually united in their opposition to the plan as drafted, deeming the legislation far too bulky in light of the $ 1.9 trillion Covid-19 relief package Democrats went through in Congress earlier this year.

Yellen and Adeyemo made history at the Treasury Department as the first woman to head the agency and first black assistant secretary, respectively.

