Ambassador of Myanmar to Seoul Closes Embassy by Deputy Deputy | World news





Myanmar’s ambassador in London appears to be locked up at the state embassy by his deputy, who is reported to have been on behalf of the military.

After a military coup in February, Myanmar’s military began harsh crackdowns on democratic protesters and faced hundreds of ultra-legal executions and charges of torture and illegal detention.

London Ambassador Kyaw Zwar Minn broke the ranks of the ruling regime in recent weeks, calling for the release of detained civilian leader Aung San Suu Kyi.

He told Reuters outside the embassy in central London.

Kyaw Zwar Minn stands with a police officer outside the embassy. Photo: Niklas Hallen/AFP/Getty Images

It’s kind of a coup. In the middle of London you can see they occupy my building. He added that he was talking with the British Foreign Ministry about the situation.

Four diplomatic sources who were aware of the matter said that corps Chit Win was in charge and that he and military officials locked the ambassador outside the building.

Kyaw Zwar Minn spoke next to the embassy where the police are on the lookout. He spoke with the protesters on the street.

Metropolitan Police said in a statement: We are aware of the protests outside the Myanmar embassy in Mayfair, London. Public order officers are present. I haven’t been arrested.

Last month, Kyaw Zwar Minn praised foreign minister Dominic Raab’s courage by calling for the release of Aung San Suu Kyi and ousting President Win Myint.

Britain sanctioned Myanmar’s military and some business interests as a result of the coup and demanded a restoration of democracy.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs did not immediately comment on the embassy case.

This is my building. You need to go inside. That’s why I wait here, said Kyaw Zwar Minn.

