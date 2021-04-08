UK labor market shows strongest employment rebound since 2015





The UK labor market began to disintegrate, and permanent employment rebounded the most over six years in March as companies prepare to lift the lockdown, hiring managers reported.

In a monthly survey collected by IHS Markit for advisory firm KPMG and for the Recruitment & Employment Confederation, full-time employee hiring has grown for the first time since December, with the highest percentage of recruiters growing monthly since April 2015. Reported.

Recruiters also reported that the increase in temporary bills was accelerating, and overall vacancies increased the most since 2018.

The survey is one of the strongest signals so far that companies are optimistic enough to hire new employees, as the government has laid out a roadmap for resuming the economy from blockades.

According to the latest official data, the number of vacancies was much lower than the pre-epidemic level with employers rushing to hire plans during the winter, but real-time data released by the Statistical Office has now pushed online job ads to the level. It was seen just before the first blockade.

“Even during the closure period, the labor market was recovering,” said Neil Carberry, REC’s chief executive. The first sign of a recovery in the London job market was “a sign that corporate confidence is starting to recover.”

For the UK to recover from the epidemic without serious economic “wounds”, continuing recruitment recovery is critical. So far, the government’s baggy plans have helped reduce the unemployment rate, with unemployment falling to 5% even during the new winter blockade. But for those who lost their jobs due to shortage of jobs, it was difficult to find new jobs, and unemployment rates skyrocketed among young people entering the labor market.

However, hiring managers are no longer seeing a growing number of people chasing jobs. Respondents to the KPMG/REC survey said job losses have increased the number of applicants, but fears of job security have made those who are still working reluctant to find new roles. Brexit and new rules governing unpaid work have reduced the number of temporary candidates.

According to the KPMG/REC survey, the largest increase in vacancies was in nursing and nursing jobs and in the IT sector. But it also suggested that the hospitality business is starting to get hired again and bringing back workers who spent much of the year on vacation.

Retail was the only sector where hiring managers saw a decline in demand for both regular and temporary employees. However, figures released separately by the job site Indeed showed that retailer hiring increased significantly when non-essential stores resumed next week, and vacancies rose to within 14% of the pre-epidemic level in early April. .

In fact, among the non-food retailers that have had the most new jobs since February, they have named the fashion brand Primark, which does not sell online with shoe chain Clarks. However, he said the increase in retail vacancies is still lagging behind demand for loading, inventory and driving roles. This suggests that employers did not expect the transition to online sales to be reversed.

