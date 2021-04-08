Canada, United States launch task force to dismantle northern border arms smuggling operations





EL PASO, Texas (Border Report) – The United States has partnered with Canada to halt and dismantle arms smuggling operations on the northern border.

The U.S. Homeland Security Investigations and the Canada Border Services Agency announced earlier this month the creation of a new task force dedicated to stopping the illegal movement of firearms, ammunition and explosive weapons at the Canada-US border.

The task force will ensure that law enforcement partners on both sides of the border share and benefit from intelligence and insight to combat smuggling and trafficking in firearms, according to a statement from US immigration and customs press.

Mexico calls on US to help stem arms flow at border and beyond

Partner agencies include the US Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives; United States Customs and Border Protection; Public Safety Canada; the Royal Canadian Mounted Police; and various US and Canadian police forces.

While the goal is to detect and intercept the illegal movement of firearms across the border, the task force must also ensure that the legal movement of goods and services is not interrupted.

As the primary federal law enforcement agency charged with investigating international smuggling operations, we have full confidence in our ability to identify and prosecute criminal networks and individuals who attempt to break these laws, a HSI Ottawa attache Michael Buckley said in a statement. Through our strong partnership with Canada and our partner law enforcement agencies, we will work to prevent the illegal export of weapons and ensure that they do not end up on the streets where they could be used. to commit acts of violence.

River of guns continues to flow from US to Mexico, only getting worse

HSI is the primary federal law enforcement agency responsible for investigating international contraband transactions and enforcing U.S. export laws. This includes the identification and prosecution of criminal networks and those responsible for the acquisition and movement of firearms and other dangerous weapons from the United States, as well as the seizure and forfeiture of money. and valuable property derived from or used to facilitate this criminal activity, the press release said.

Visit theBorderReport.com home page for the latest exclusive stories and the latest news on issues along the U.S.-Mexico border.

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos