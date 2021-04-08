Mexican President defends release of kingpin wanted in torture murder of US agent





Mexican President Andrs Manuel Lpez Obrador on Wednesday defended the 2013 ruling that freed one of America’s most wanted drug lords, though Mexico’s Supreme Court later ruled he was was a mistake.

Rafael Caro Quintero was released while serving a 40-year sentence for the torture and murder of US drug enforcement agent Enrique Kiki Camarena in 1985, and has since reprized his role as violent drug dealer.

Caro Quintero tops the DEA’s Most Wanted list, with a $ 20 million reward for his capture.

Lpez Obrador said on Wednesday that the legal appeal which led to the release of Caro Quinteros was justified “because no verdict had been rendered against the drug lord after 27 years in prison. Lpez Obrador also described a subsequent warrant for his re-arrest as an example of American pressure.

Once he was out they had to look for him again, as the United States demanded that he should not have been released, but the appeal was legally justified, Lpez Obrador said.

Presidential spokesman Jess Ramrez said the president was simply saying it was a legal aberration that the judge did not deliver a verdict on Mr Caro Quintero after 27 years … but that he did not defend his release.

There was a verdict, but a Mexican appeals court initially ruled it came from the wrong judge.

In August 2013, the appeals court overturned Caro Quinteros’ 40-year sentence for the murder of Camarena and a Mexican government pilot. The panel argued that a state court should have overseen the case, not a federal case, and ordered his immediate release from a maximum security prison.

The Mexican Supreme Court overturned the order releasing him months later, saying Camarena was a registered US government agent and his murder was therefore a federal crime and had been duly tried. An arrest warrant has been issued for Caro Quintero, who has been in hiding since his release.

His late-night release angered the US government and surprised Mexican prosecutors, who were not notified until hours later.

The issue is thorny for Lpez Obrador, who has publicly stated that the Mexican government is no longer interested in detaining drug lords. In 2019, Lpez Obrador ordered the release of Ovidio Guzman, a son of jailed drug lord Joaqun El Chapo Guzman, to prevent bloodshed.

Even though the president was misinformed as to why Caro Quintero was released in 2013, more than five years before he took office, it seems to illustrate just how badly the drug lord’s case or research has apparently gone. of little importance to the Mexican government, although it remains a top priority for the United States.

Since his release, Caro Quintero has reportedly formed alliances with other cartels and set up an operation in the northern state of Sonora, known to wrest the territory from Guzman’s sons and the Sinaloa cartel.

Close Modal Suggest a correction Suggest a correction

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos