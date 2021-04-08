National welcome for arrival in Hong Kong





Hong Kong BN(O) qualification holders and families settling in the UK will receive a dedicated assistance package of 43 million. Twelve welcoming hubs assist families and individuals with access to housing, education and employment to build life in the UK. Provides additional assistance for new arrivals if needed, including housing expenses assistance and English language school study to receive dedicated Hong Kong educational resources to teach students about the historic Hong Kong-UK connection

Community Minister Robert Jenrick today (April 8, 2021) benefited from a package of assistance to help British nationals (overseas) families coming to the UK via Hong Kong BN(O) route to successfully settle into life in the UK. Announced that it would receive. ).

Supported by more than 43 million people, the Hong Kong British Citizens (Overseas) Integration Program helps status holders access housing, employment and educational support to quickly integrate and contribute to newly discovered communities.

This move conveys Britain’s historical and moral dedication to Hong Kongers who chose to maintain their ties with Britain by acquiring BN(O) status in 1997. This gives them a path to live in the UK if they choose. so. Holders of BN(O) status have the rights and freedoms limited by national security laws imposed by the Chinese government, and it is correct to change their qualifications in the UK attached to the status.

Already playing a key role in warmly welcoming and supporting BN(O) qualification holders, the UK’s Parliament has benefited 30.7 million people, providing targeted support for new entrants, including additional English and for those who: Will support housing costs. I need. The areas of support covered by these funds are all transferred policies, so $5.8 million will be provided to Scotland, Wales and Northern Ireland to provide similar activities.

An additional 5 million will be spent on building 12 virtual welcome hubs in all regions of England and Scotland, Wales and Northern Ireland, providing practical advice and assistance in coordinating applications and enrolling in school support, GP. Business setting.

Community Minister Robert Jenrick said:

We warmly welcome all Hong Kongers who have arrived in the UK and would like to reaffirm that this government is doing everything we can to ensure your success and happiness.

The program ensures that British citizenship (overseas) qualification holders and their families get the best departure upon arrival, and helps them find home, school, opportunities and prosperity for their children.

We are advocates of freedom and democracy, and in response to our responsibility to the people of Hong Kong, these families will find Britain as a place to call home.

Interior Minister Priti Patel said:

We promised to uphold the freedom of the Hong Kong people, so we are proud to say that we have been able to support so many people when they need our help.

It is an unprecedented and generous plan, and there are no other visas in the world of this nature. We are working hard to settle people here successfully, and we recognize that there is nothing more difficult than leaving home to rebuild life in a new country.

I know that communities above and below our country will welcome new arrivals with open arms and help build a new life in the UK.

Foreign Minister Dominic Raab said:

This is another important step in helping BNOs integrate and contribute to British society.

It reflects our dedication to the people of Hong Kong and to those who choose to start a new life here and now.

Dr. Krish Kandiah, founder of UKHK.org, said:

The arrival of the Hong Kongers will enormously enrich the UK and help thousands of people to live freely.

Our neighbors, colleagues, fellow students and businesses all play an important role in welcoming Hong Kongers and helping them integrate into British society. However, government support is important. This is a clear lesson from past migrations. So it’s good to see the government deliver on its promise to help Hong Kong people successfully settle in the UK through an initial support package.

Today’s package includes:

Projects like a local helpline, community-led activities like friends with other family members, and 12 virtual welcome hubs for new arrivals that fund projects like English language support if needed make people feel at home in their new community. I can feel it. The 986,000 National Volunteer, Community and Social Enterprise (VCSE) grant schemes will build community unity by funding national projects that support BN(O) qualification holders in areas such as employment, mental health and well-being. is. As part of the VCSE Fund, MHCLG will develop a dedicated Hong Kong educational resource for schools to teach young people about our historical relationship and dedication to Hong Kong and its people, and to celebrate the contributions of Hong Kong-Britain and China. . -British diaspora in the UK. It’s a comprehensive welcome pack that’s dedicated to BN(O) advice and helps BN(O) families move on. It’s all translated into Cantonese on how to access public services, register to vote and open bank accounts, point to local amenities such as libraries and leisure centers, and promote Britain’s rich cultural, arts and music events. .

To facilitate integration work across governments, the Community Minister has established an inter-ministerial group that will take into account issues such as public services, opportunities, and safety for new arrivals across all four countries.

Holders of BN(O) qualifications for customized immigration routes in the UK follow the National Security Law imposed by the Chinese government in Hong Kong last year.

Today’s package shows that the UK will not look the other way out of Hong Kong, and that this government will fulfill its historic responsibilities to the people of Hong Kong.

Additional information

As China imposed a State Security Act on Hong Kong citizens in July 2020, the UK government introduced a new immigration route for British citizens (overseas) status holders in Hong Kong, giving them and their families the opportunity to live. I work and study in the UK.

As of March 19, 2021, approximately 27,000 BN(O) status holders and their families have applied for a visa since January, this number reflects applications that are not visa holders. Detailed information on how many visas have been granted will be revealed in the next quarterly migration statistics release on May 27th. The number of applications is based on internal home office management data.

The October Government Impact Assessment estimated that 123,000 to 153,000 BN(O) status holders and their dependents could take the route in the first year, and 258,000 to 322,000 over five years, these numbers are estimates and are subject to change.

See more information on the BN(O) visa route.

The 12 welcome hubs are provided through existing strategic migration partnerships and in the UK work with local authorities, voluntary communities and social enterprises. The 12 hubs work with local authorities and VCSE groups to provide face-to-face assistance when needed.

Resources are provided to local authorities, including FAQs and lessons learned from other integrated programs, to share best practices across the UK.

Through the Barnett formula, $5.8 million will be provided to the delegated administration, and MHCLG will work closely with the delegated administration and strategic migration partnerships.

An inter-ministerial group will be formed to promote intergovernmental integration work.

Additional quote

Daniel Korski, the Welcome Committee for Hong Kongers and Vice Chairman of the Jewish Leadership Committee, said:

I believe new arrivals from Hong Kong have so much to offer to our country at this critical time. Our children will do well with their new classmates in Hong Kong. Our business will benefit from Hong Kong’s fresh talent. And our community will be enriched by Hong Kong’s new neighbors.

The government’s generous investment in the new arrival of the National Welcome to Hong Kong is an important and positive promise. It not only sends a strong support message to those arriving from Hong Kong, but also encourages many civil society groups, community associations, churches and other faith communities who have been actively involved in providing practical and emotional support to new arrivals. Make England your home.

