Dollar stuck near two-week low amid falling US yields





TOKYO (Reuters) – The US dollar traded near its more than two-week lows against its major peers on Thursday, followed by lower Treasury yields, after minutes from the March policy meeting on Federal reserves offered no new catalyst to dictate market direction.

FILE PHOTO: The US dollar bills are seen in front of the stock chart displayed in this illustration taken February 8, 2021. REUTERS / Dado Ruvic / Illustration / File Photo

Fed officials remained cautious about pandemic risks – even as the U.S. recovery gathered pace amid massive fiscal stimulus – and pledged to provide monetary policy support until a rebound to be more secure, according to the report Wednesday.

The dollar index, which measures the greenback against a basket of six currencies, was little changed at 92.425 at the start of the Asian session, after falling to 92.134 on Wednesday for the first time since March 23.

The indicator peaked nearly five months at 93.439 late last month as the resumption of the US pandemic overtook most other developed countries, especially Europe.

Hard to say that the macroeconomic outperformance trade in the US is exhausted; The strong vaccination campaign, reopening and relaunch are expected to produce exceptionally strong rebound data over the next few months, Westpac strategists wrote in a report, forecasting a run to 94.5 for the dollar index, also known as DXY.

Granted, the next DXY upleg may take a few weeks to gain momentum – a lot of good news is included.

The benchmark 10-year Treasury yield was around 1.67% on Thursday, after falling below 1.63% overnight. It peaked more than a year at 1.776% at the end of last month.

The S&P 500 posted a modest gain on Wednesday, moving mostly sideways since reaching an all-time high to start the week.

Although he said the direction of the markets was difficult to determine, the chief currency strategist at Citigroup Global Markets Japan expects the greenback’s next move to be lower.

Current market sentiment is slightly risky, and under such circumstances the dollar will gradually weaken – but no big move, Citis Osamu Takashima said.

The decline in US rates also removed an engine of dollar gains, he said.

The dollar was little changed at 109.78 yen, leveling off after retreating from a more than one year high of 110.97 reached on March 31.

The euro consolidated around $ 1.1865 after rebounding from a nearly five-month low of $ 1.1704, also hit on March 31.

Immunization progress in the euro area is significantly lower than in the United States, and coronavirus infection rates in the euro area are on the rise again, wrote Joseph Capurso, strategist at the Commonwealth Bank of Australia , in a customer note.

As such, EUR / USD is vulnerable to a move lower towards 1.1700 in the near term.

Reporting by Kevin Buckland; Edited by Stephen Coates

