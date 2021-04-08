Teenage Refugees In England Suicide Due To Mental Health Problems | Immigration and asylum





The coroner concluded that a teenage refugee committed suicide after not recognizing the serious nature of the mental illness.

Mulubrhane Medhane Kfleyosus, 19, was the fourth of an Eritrean refugee friendship group that committed suicide 16 months after arriving in England.

All four spent time living in Croydon, South London. Kfleyosus was found dead on February 18, 2019 in Milton Keynes. 19-year-old Osman Ahmed Nur was found dead on May 10, 2018 in the common area of ​​a youth hostel in Camden, North London.

Filmon Yemane recently turned 18 when he committed suicide in November 2017. Alexander Tekle, 18, also committed suicide two weeks later in December, a year after arriving in England, hidden behind a refrigerated truck.

The Kfleyosuss survey concludes third among a group of friends. The date of the Tekles investigation has not yet been set.

Coroner Tom Osbourne, who sits at the Milton Keynes coroner on Wednesday, said Kfleyosus had a mental illness at the time of his death and that the severity was not recognized.

Clockwise, from top left: Alex Tekle, Filmon Yemane, Mulubrhane Medhane Kfleyosus and Osman Ahmed Nur. Photo: Handout

He said the experience of teenagers traveling from Eritrea and arriving in England by truck had a major impact on his mental health.

The issues explored in the investigation included the decision of Kfleyosus to move from London to Milton Keynes when he was 18 years old. Although experts in London recently reported suicide by friends, alcohol use, mental health problems and also the possibility of Milton Keynes’ social isolation.

In an investigation into Ahmed Nurs’ death, coroner Mary Hassell instructed the London Borough of Camden to warn of an increased risk of suicide among young Eritrea asylum seekers who have not accompanied other local authorities.

Another 19-year-old refugee from Eritrea, a friend of all four teenagers who died, said in a Kfleyosuss investigation: I seem to be losing everyone that matters to me. When traveling from Eritrea to England we thought everything would be fine once we got there.

I have so many memories of my friends who died here, so I beg my social worker to move me from Croydon. Every street in Croydon brings back memories of Filmon, Alex, Osman or Mulu.

Benny Hunter, project coordinator of the Daaro Youth Project for young asylum seekers and refugees, mainly from the Horn of Africa, said: More steps to protect Mulu when Mulu clearly suffers from mental illness and is already at risk. Had to take.

He added: Four youth who were all friends and asylum seekers and refugees from Eritrea have now died of suicide. This is a terrible catastrophe, and we believe that the UK government and local authorities caring for unaccompanied asylum seekers must make changes to address the crisis of this group’s mental health needs.

Helen Johnson, Head of Children’s Services at the Refugee Council, said: For many refugees, the misery and suffering of their experiences do not always end with reaching a safe place. People who have left their homeland as a child and have had a lot of experience in their short lives are particularly vulnerable. Most of us can only imagine some of the horrors our children have witnessed or experienced firsthand.

It is really important that everyone caring for young refugees is fully equipped to recognize and respond to their needs. We must also make sure that specialized mental health services are available so that no one misses out on important help.

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos