Video: Officer finds 10-year-old boy abandoned at US border





LA GRULLA, Texas (NewsNation Now) A video released by U.S. Customs and Border Protection on Wednesday shows a 10-year-old boy left alone at the border after crossing the United States with a group of migrants last week, according to the ‘agency.

In the translated bodycam video provided by CBP, the boy asks an agent for help, saying he was walking with a group of people when they left him behind.

“I was with a group to deliver myself to you, and they left me behind and I came for help,” he tells an officer. “I came to look for it because I didn’t know where to go and they can kidnap me too.”

Near. Biden tackles influx of migrants to border

Another version of the video quickly went viral after it was uploaded to Facebook.

In a statement, CBP said the footage was recorded on the morning of April 1 on a rural road outside of La Grulla, Texas. The boy, from Nicaragua, was reportedly taken to a border patrol facility and will be placed in the custody of the Department of Health and Human Services.

Similar videos of children left behind by smugglers at the US-Mexico border have been released in recent weeks, including one that the agency says shows a toddler and 5-year-old from Ecuador. fell over a 14 foot high barrier.

Monitoring of unaccompanied children detained in the United States

“Scenes like these are all too common, as smugglers continue to abandon children in desolate areas without any consideration for their well-being,” the agency said in the statement.

Border officials encountered more than 9,000 foundlings entering the United States without parents in February, the highest month since May 2019, when more than 11,000 unaccompanied minors arrived at the border.

After being treated by the border patrol, unaccompanied children are transferred to health and social services until they can be handed over to a sponsor, usually a parent or close relative.

