Carnival Cruise Line threatens to withdraw ships from US under new CDC guidelines





PORT CANAVERAL, Fla. (WESH) President of Carnival Cruise Line, the world’s largest cruise line, increases volume of warnings the company will move ships out of the United States

With no end in sight to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s cruise industry shutdown, cruise lines say it’s a matter of survival to do business elsewhere.

Carnival Cruise Line has more Port Canaveral-based ships than any other cruise line, making all cruises canceled until at least June 30.

Norwegian Cruise Line to Require Vaccinations, CDC Launches July 4

An even bigger case is its threat to pull its ships out of U.S. ports due to the shutdown of the CDC cruise industry. Cruise Line President Christine Duffy suggested it in an interview with WFLA’s sister station, WESH.

“I don’t want to move the Carnival cruise ships out of the United States, but at some point we also need to make sure that we can support our business,” Duffy said.

Other cruise lines are already doing this.

Carnival keeps its new ship, the Mardi Gras with 6,000 passengers in Spain. It was to be based in Port Canaveral in the last terminal of the port.

“The terminal was specially built to accommodate this vessel. I don’t want to bring it in until we can welcome guests and sail our boat, ”Duffy said.

Carnival claims to have laid off many workers and has seen its warehouse and hotel supply chain in Florida do the same. All the while, the public can fly on airlines, go to theme parks, and attend theaters.

“We don’t want to be treated any differently from any other part of travel, tourism or entertainment, and right now we’ve been singled out,” Duffy said.

Carnival has not set a date or made specific plans to retire its ships, but says that because it takes time to get back on track, it is several days away from completely missing the summer cruise season and it cannot not afford to do it.

