Announcement of finalists for major UK tunneling projects





Highways England Unveils Three Groups Competing for Construction of the Lower Thames Crossing Tunnel

Impression of the entrance to the Lower Thames Crossing tunnel

Highways England has announced a group of candidates for a contract to build a 4.2 km twin tunnel under the River Thames in East London, England.

The three groups, including some of Europe’s largest contractors, will compete to build the UK’s longest road tunnel with a total value of around 6.9 billion.

The finalists are:

BFV JV; Consisting of BAM Nuttal Ltd, Ferrovial Construction (UK) Ltd and VINCI Construction Grands Projets supported by Atkins Ltd, Tecnica y Proyectos SA (TYPSA) and Stantec UK Limited Bouygues Murphy Joint Venture (BMJV); Composed of Bouygues Travaux Publics SAS and J Murphy & Sons Ltd, supported by Mott McDonald Ltd and Ove Arup and Partners Ltd Dragados-Hochtief Joint Venture (DH JV); Composed of Dragados SA and HOCHTIEF Infrastructure Gmbh

The 16m wide twin tunnels will be some of the largest excavation tunnels in the world, and the successful bidder’s scope of work includes the construction of portal buildings and north-south access roads, each covering approximately 1 km.

Lower Thames Crossing Managing Director Matt Palmer said, “The Lower Thames Crossing is the most ambitious road project the United States has seen since the M25 was completed 35 years ago. The contract demonstrates our commitment to this project, which will support 22,000 jobs during construction and provide tremendous economic boost to the UK economy when transportation begins.

This contract is unmatched in its ambitions and we need the right partner for that ambition. We look forward to having a competitive conversation with the three finalists and hope that the final bid will match our aspirations.

As in the case of a connecting road contract for a project that was in tender earlier this month, the work has not yet received a development agreement order from the UK government.

Highways England, a government-operated company that operates and maintains all highways and major A roads in England, said construction could begin at Lower Thames Crossing as early as the first half of 2022 and has already signed a contract with US Engineering. Jacobs, the company overseeing the development of the project.

