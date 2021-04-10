US loosens restrictions on contact with Taiwan in defiance of China | Political news





The State Department said it would make it easier for U.S. officials to meet with Taiwanese officials, defying pressure from China at a time of heightened tension, and as the U.S. Congress considers sweeping legislation to counter the influence from Beijing.

The United States still views Beijing as China’s legitimate government, per its change of recognition in 1979, but it will remove some of the convoluted rules that restricted relations with Taiwan, including face-to-face meetings.

The updated guidelines underscore that Taiwan is a vibrant democracy and an important economic and security partner who is also a positive force in the international community, State Department spokesman Ned Price said.

These new guidelines liberalize the guidelines on contacts with Taiwan, in line with our unofficial relations, he said in a statement.

The decision by President Joe Bidens’ administration formalizes growing US support for Taiwan, an autonomous democracy, and came in response to a congressional law that needed revision.

Taiwan’s mission in Washington officially called Taipei’s economic and cultural representative office in the United States, rather than an embassy, ​​welcomed the new guidelines, saying they reflected a bipartisan consensus for closer relations.

Taiwan and the United States share a deep and lasting partnership based on our common values ​​and common interests, he said, highlighting cooperation in the field of global health, space, trade and peace. promotion of democracy.

Former Secretary of State Mike Pompeo, a staunch critic of Beijing, in his last days in office, said he was getting rid of old guidelines on relations with Taiwan but not releasing new ones, causing confusion in some quarters about what had changed.

Open meetings

Under guidelines issued by the Biden administration, U.S. officials will be allowed to invite Taiwanese officials to government buildings in Washington or to attend working meetings at the Taiwanese mission, which were previously banned, a department official said. of state.

The United States began allowing open interactions with Taiwanese diplomats after Pompeo ended previous directives.

Last month, the Biden administration sent the U.S. ambassador to Palau to visit Taiwan to accompany the president of the island nation, one of the declining countries that recognize Taipei. The ambassador was the highest American diplomat to visit Taiwan in 42 years.

U.S. Ambassador to Palau John Hennessey-Niland, right, attend a press conference in Taipei with Palau President Surangel Whipps, center, Taiwan Foreign Minister Joseph Wu, left. Niland became the highest American diplomat to visit Taiwan in 42 years [File: Ann Wang/Reuters]Likewise, the Acting US Ambassador to Japan tweeted in March a photo of himself meeting at his official residence with his Taiwanese counterpart the type of daily diplomacy that is usually a non-event but that Washington had previously avoided with Taiwan. . for fear of upsetting Beijing.

The new guidelines are also expected to relax strict protocol on whether young American officials can show up at Twin Oaks, the lush, wooded residence of the Taiwan envoy in Washington.

The events of Twin Oaks regularly draw a whos among US lawmakers and former public servants, but sitting government employees are careful to avoid it.

Senior US officials have visited Taiwan periodically, former President Donald Trump, Secretary of Health, on the road in August, although Washington was careful not to anger China by sending cabinet members involved in national security. .

Self-destruct

On Monday, Beijing announced that the carrier group, led by Liaoning, the country’s first aircraft carrier to enter active service, had carried out routine exercises in waters near Taiwan. [File: Bobby Yip/Reuters]China regards Taiwan, where the mainland’s defeated nationalists fled in 1949 after losing the civil war, as a territory awaiting reunification, by force if necessary.

Taiwan has reported an increase in air raids from Beijing in recent days. Joseph Wu, Taiwan’s foreign minister, called this approach a self-failure.

The United States expressed concern over China’s measures and cautioned against using coercion against Taiwan.

Under the Taiwan Relations Act approved by Congress when the United States changed recognition, Washington is required to supply Taiwan with arms in self-defense.

The loosening of the rules comes amid growing tensions between the United States and China on several fronts.

On Friday, the U.S. Senate Foreign Relations Committee said it would consider sweeping legislation to counter Chinese influence on April 21.

The 2021 Strategic Competition Law includes a series of diplomatic and strategic initiatives to counter Beijing, reflecting the uncompromising sentiment in relations with Chinese members of both political parties.

The 280-page bill deals with economic competition with China, but also humanitarian and democratic values, such as the imposition of sanctions for the treatment of the Uyghur Muslim minority and support for democracy in Hong Kong.

Relations with China are one of the most bipartisan issues in Washington, with Democrats and Republicans generally supporting efforts to do more to compete with Beijing.

