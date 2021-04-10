The Telegraph’s main headline of the day





Here are some of the main articles covered on Saturday. 1.England, 8 days of national mourning for Prince Philip

The British began mourning for the Duke of Edinburgh for eight days, during which time flags would fly on the half-mast, TV presenters dressed in black, and Congress would not pass new laws.

From now on, between Prince Philip’s funeral, the Queen will not perform any duties, publicly or privately, and new laws requiring royal consent will not be sent to her for approval. Read the full story.

2. Prince Charles says that his father’wants to be remembered as his own individual’.

Prince Charles said last night’s sincere homage to his father that he would want the Duke of Edinburgh to be remembered as an individual in his own right.

Prince Philip was widely praised for his unwavering support and guidance to the Queen throughout her marriage. Read the full story.

3. Prince Harry expected to return to England for the funeral without Meghan

The Duke of Sussex is expected to return to England from the United States for the funeral of his grandfather, Duke Edinburgh, despite extensive travel restrictions.

However, it is unlikely that the Duchess, who is heavily pregnant with a second child, will join him. Read the full story.

4. Drinkers said they had to wear masks in some pub beer gardens.

Bar drinkers in parts of England are required to wear masks even when outside from Monday, thanks to stricter reopening rules written by some overly enthusiastic councils.

The homeowner was told that despite the national guidelines of covering faces indoors only, customers should be forced to wear a mask when walking through the beer garden. Read the full story.

5.’Lights at the End of the Tunnel’ for Summer Vacation as Grant Shapps Blocks Reservations

Last Friday, Grant Shapps unblocked the government of families booking summer vacations despite backlash against restrictions the industry claims to allow travel out of reach of many.

Transportation Minister Shapps said he couldn’t guarantee that the trip would resume on May 17th, but for the first time he couldn’t advise people on booking vacation abroad. Read the full story.

