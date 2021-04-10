US unveils new rules for government contacts with Taiwan





WASHINGTON (AP) – The State Department on Friday unveiled new rules for US government contacts with Taiwan that are likely to anger China, but appear to reimpose some restrictions that had been lifted by the Trump administration.

The department announced the policy change in a statement indicating that the Biden administration intended to “liberalize” the rules to reflect “the deepening of informal relations” between the United States and Taiwan. However, the revised guidelines do not include all of the changes put in place by former Secretary of State Mike Pompeo in the dying days of the Trump administration.

Pompeo had lifted virtually all restrictions on contact with Taiwan, including allowing Taiwanese military officers to wear uniforms and display the Taiwanese flag in meetings with US officials. Friday’s changes were silent on these issues, although the rules continue to allow U.S. officials to meet their Taiwanese counterparts in federal buildings.

China regards Taiwan as a renegade province and opposes any attempt to treat the island as an independent country. China had condemned Pompeo’s easing of restrictions that had been in place since the United States recognized Beijing and abandoned formal diplomatic relations with Taiwan in 1979.

“These new guidelines will continue the long-standing practice of the US government of clarifying across the US executive how to implement our one-China policy,” the ministry said. “These new guidelines are a step up from previous versions, including contact guidelines that were in place for virtually the entire previous administration, encouraging engagement with Taiwanese counterparts and removing unnecessary restrictions.”

Still, the statement did not contain any details of the new “contact guidelines” and congressional aides briefed on the matter said the changes were in fact more restrictive than those Pompeo implemented just 11 days before the end. of the Trump administration.

The department said the Pompeo changes did not make engagement with Taiwan easier but rather “had the practical political effect of hampering our unofficial engagement with Taiwan – an issue we are addressing today with this news. orientations. ” It was not immediately clear how the new guidance corrected the issue.

On January 9, Pompeo issued a sweeping ordinance that lifted nearly all US restrictions on contact with Taiwan.

“The United States government has taken these steps unilaterally, in an attempt to appease the Communist regime in Beijing. No more, “Pompeo said in a statement announcing the” lifting of all these self-imposed restrictions. “He said US-Taiwan relations should not” be hampered by self-imposed restrictions from our permanent bureaucracy. “

