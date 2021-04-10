Brexit brings pain to British vintage watch dealers





It was Christmas Eve when British vintage watch dealers learned that the traditional trade route was virtually cut off. News came out that they were excluded from the post-Brexit VAT margin system, just as they sent their final festive order to the EU.

This scheme has long played an important role in the UK’s second-hand watch market, allowing dealers who have survived with a very thin profit margin to lower the VAT rate on profits, not the total value of the product. Used watch dealers in the UK historically have done most of their sourcing in mainland Europe because of their abundant supply and low prices.

However, since January 1st, watches purchased in the EU are subject to an import tax of 20%, so this way of doing business is under threat. Once paid, the product is excluded from the margin system. This means that the dealer has to charge a VAT of 20% on the entire price of the watch, which is more expensive for consumers and less profitable for dealers.

Mike Viney, independent dealer and founder of Vine Auctioneers, says the new regime has halted dealings with regular EU-based suppliers. “The ability to sell under a margin system makes a big difference to a used watch, because there is very little profit in a very competitive market right now,” explains Viney. Previously, the margin per watch could be just £200. Brexit.

“It is almost impossible to sell used watches competitively. Watches like Rolex, whether bought in the UK or the EU, have an internationally recognized value with little difference in price. So it’s really a matter of having to effectively charge 20% for a watch bought in the EU.”

Used online luxury retailer Xupes sells watches, jewellery, handbags and art at its Hertfordshire base, and estimates that it previously sourced 30% of its merchandise from the EU under a margin scheme. The company recorded strong sales in Europe and opened a base in the Netherlands in 2019. Prior to Brexit, stock could move freely between the two offices and only incur a postage of around £50 per clock. Now we are facing a situation where we have to hold two separate stocks, which is further complicated by the fact that our watch service center is in the UK.

Joe McKenzie, CEO of Xupes © Anna Gordon

Joe McKenzie, CEO of Xupes, said, “We have drastically reduced EU sales from 25% of our business before December to 2-3% now. As a result, sales declined by £600,000 in the first two months of 2021 compared to the previous year.

McKenzie says the loss of sales in 2021 could be even greater as the second-hand watch market continued strong growth over the past year.

At Fellows, Birmingham’s auction house, where luxury watches auctions are held every two months, interest from European buyers has declined. In February 2020, 34% of pre-bids were registered by EU buyers. The figure for February this year was 14%.

However, Fellows Operations Director Ben Griffiths would like to point out that this could also be the result of the general confusion of customs after Brexit. “It’s hard to say which one has had the greatest impact,” he says. “I do not doubt [the margin scheme is] Still a factor. I wasn’t really grateful for the whole horror of it.”

What is visible to flummox watch dealers is why art, antiques and second-hand items are excluded from the margin plan if they are not items of certain collectors.

HM Revenue & Customs confirmed the exclusion, but did not say why it has never imported second-hand items in most global markets, saying “There may be certain instances where vintage watches are eligible.” For the plan.

recommendation

“It feels like my goal, and both sides are sick,” says Viney. He initiated an online petition to the government to reduce import tariffs on used goods to 5% according to other imported items eligible for the British Margin Scheme. We have collected more than 4,600 signatures so far at competitive and affordable prices for consumers.

But not all watch dealers are behind the campaign. He has “compassion” for other dealers, but James Marks, director of international professional watches at auctioneer Phillips, believes this change could drive off dealers who perpetuate the culture of lowering prices. “UK dealers aren’t forced to sourcing in Europe,” Marks says, saying that those who have lost the cheapest source of watches are more focused on their bank balances than serving their customers.

James Marks of Phillips | © Charlie Bibby / FT

With a global customer base and deep pockets, Phillips preoccupied the margin plan exclusion, securing enough inventory to see perpetual boutiques in London by the first half of 2021 and selling online during the lockout period. “It was always my policy to keep stock in the UK as there was always a chance that it would be 20% more expensive to import a watch on January 1st,” Marks says. Luxury watches in stock for more merchandise.

“[In the UK], You have an ever-increasing collector’s market and your money is relatively inexpensive. It’s a perfect storm. So I think the dealer shouldn’t be negative.”

McKenzie argues that the loss of margin planning is likely to perpetuate the wheeler-dealer stereotype with more incentives to gray markets through trading of unreported commodities. However, he shares Marks’ optimism about the domestic market. “We’ve changed all of our marketing and now we’re buying more from the public and dealing more with individuals, and that was a positive change,” he says.

Although Brexit may make the market more isolated and more expensive, McKenzie does not see a decline in demand for used watches as a result. The challenge is simply to find new ways to profit and source competitively in markets that have become more complex to navigate after losing our relationship with Europe.

