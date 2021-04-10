Zoom in with Zoe: Where does the United States see the most extreme weather conditions?





GREENVILLE, North Carolina (WNCT) – We are in the midst of spring and inclement weather season in the United States.

Where is the most frequent place to see severe weather conditions at this time of year? It’s not Tornado Alley – an area in the central tornado-prone part of the country – as you might think.

The extreme weather season runs from March to August, which means thunderstorms are more likely to include damaging winds, hail, heavy rain, and tornadoes. While the average person might think the best place to see these severe storms would be Oklahoma or Kansas, the largest number of severe weather reports are actually from the Southeastern United States.

The extreme weather season started slower than normal this year, mainly due to the winter storm that hit much of the United States in late February. In order to see severe weather, there must be a source of humidity and heat.

As temperatures warm in the spring, warm, humid air from the Gulf of Mexico spreads to the states along the Gulf of Mexico coast. This adds energy and facilitates the development of thunderstorms. More heat equals stronger storms.

In February, the temperatures in the Caribbean Sea were one degree Celsius above average, which will only endure more severe weather conditions.

Drought conditions in the western half of the United States continue to worsen, which could help push storms east. Since storms need moisture, and less in the west, dry air holds the threat of inclement weather to the southeast.

So the best chance of seeing severe thunderstorms at this time of year during the inclement season is actually in the Southeast, not in the central United States. While we don’t see the greatest number of events in North Carolina, please remain alert to weather conditions, especially during the remainder of the inclement weather season.

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos