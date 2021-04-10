Silverstone Joins UK Vaccine Passport Request





Silverstone joined the FA and All England Lawn Tennis Club and asked the UK government to provide “as soon as possible” for fans’ return to the event.

Formula 1 raced in a row on the Silverstone Circuit last season, but fans were not allowed due to the plague.

It was one of the big stories of the season, such as Russia, where after-race was banned only with a few expectations, and in other places, tickets were handed over to medical workers as a token of appreciation for the efforts at the time of the pandemic.

However, sports organizations, with the UK being one of the world’s leading leaders in immunization of the population, are hoping to allow spectators soon.

Silverstone, along with the FA, Premier League, ECB, RFU, EFL, RFL, Lawn Tennis Association, All England Lawn Tennis Club and SPFL, sent a letter to the government asking the government “as soon as possible” as to when fans can return to the field. I wrote. Full capacity.

The letter says,’Looking forward to the 21st of June, it supports the government’s ambition to secure a full return of fans without restrictions as much as possible. If necessary, this depends on the government’s agreement that it is safe to reduce or reduce social distancing requirements.

‘How this can be achieved is being investigated in the Event Research Program (ERP), which reviews a variety of options, including the extent to which social distancing can be mitigated. This work is supported by all major sports institutions.

‘All of our sports are working closely with ERP to explore all the options to quickly return to full capacity. I also understand that the digital, cultural, media and sports departments and playground safety authorities will issue additional guidance.

It is important to have certainty as soon as possible about the format that these guidelines will take so that you can efficiently and effectively plan many of the large sporting events scheduled after the end of June.

The return of fans will be of great help to the millions of people who enjoy sporting events with friends and family, and will be of great help to the economy as well. It is correct to consider all possible actions to secure this result as soon as possible, but only as long as unlimited returns are considered unsafe for fans, Matchday staff and the wider public. ‘

Sports organizations believe that vaccine passports can finally be the key to restoring full capacity.

The letter continued. ‘This includes investigating how the Covid certification scheme can reduce and safely eliminate social distancing requirements.

‘There are a number of issues to be addressed for both attendees and organizers, including how the technology works and ease of use at major events.

‘All of our sports will benefit from the Covid certification process allowing more fans to safely return to the sport as soon as possible. We know that our arena can only be filled with warranty procedures.

‘This process should make the arena accessible to everyone and should include actions to confirm negative Covid testing or antibody testing or vaccination certification.

‘The final approach shouldn’t be discriminatory, privacy should be protected, and there should be clear exit criteria.

‘We also repeat that certification should not be a prerequisite to participate in any form of grassroots sports across the country.

‘Based on these principles, we support review of the use of covid certification for major events. The final decision on the application should follow the evaluation of the evidence gathered in future ERP exams.

‘We look forward to working with the government and with all stakeholders, including stakeholders and fans, to deliver the wonderful sports summer the nation craves.’

