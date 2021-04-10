Two Mexican Nationals and Eight US Citizens Charged with Drug Charges by Federal Government | USAO-AK





ANCHORAGE – A federal grand jury in Anchorage handed down an indictment that was unsealed this week, charging two Mexican nationals and eight U.S. citizens for their roles in a drug trafficking organization.

Mexican national René Pompa-Villa, Christopher Pompa-Villa, Mexican national Victor Pompa-Villa, Carolos Camacho, Heydimar Marrero, Kimberly Mackey, Dustin Noonan, Tyler Landroche, Kyle Redpath and Jessica Twigg have been charged with multiple distribution charges and distribution intent. heroin, methamphetamine and fentanyl powder in a multi-state operation. Nine of the 10 people were arrested on April 7 and 8 and are currently awaiting court appearance. Victor Pompa-Villa is still at large.

According to court documents, René Pompa-Villa and Christopher Pompa-Villa are the alleged leaders of a lucrative drug trafficking and distribution organization in Anchorage and Arizona, California, Massachusetts, Michigan, Nevada, New Mexico, New York , Ohio and Pennsylvania. . From March 2018 to October 2020, they regularly sent large quantities of the drugs to distributors across the country. They also deposited hundreds of thousands of dollars in drug products into various bank accounts. During the nearly three-year investigation, law enforcement recovered approximately six kilograms of heroin, four kilograms of methamphetamine and four kilograms of fentanyl.

If found guilty, individuals face a maximum sentence of life imprisonment, up to life supervised release and a fine of up to $ 10 million. A federal district court judge will determine any sentence after taking into account U.S. sentencing guidelines and other statutory factors.

Interim US District Attorney Bryan Wilson of the Alaska District announced the arraignment today.

The US Postal Inspection Service (USPIS); US Department of Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA); the Internal Revenue Service (IRS); Alaska State soldiers and the Anchorage Police Department are investigating the case. The US marshals played an important role in the arrests, and the American attorneys’ offices in Tucson and San Diego played a pivotal role in the impeachment of this case.

US assistant lawyers Christopher D. Schroeder, Kelly Cavanaugh and Karen Vandergaw are continuing the case.

An indictment is only an allegation and all defendants are presumed innocent until proven guilty beyond a reasonable doubt by a court.

###

