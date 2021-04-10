EU and UK should cooperate in North Korea, Taoiseach says





Taoiseach Michel Martin said the EU and the UK needed to cooperate to overcome the difficulties of the Northern Ireland Protocol, which aroused loyal opinions with union members and contributed to a week-long riot on the northern streets.

After discussions with Northern Irish leaders, including First Secretary Arlene Foster, Martin acknowledged the union members’ hostility to the Protocol and said Brussels had assessed North Korea’s sensitivity.

There is a need for EU-UK dialogue, Martin said. Where is that Ireland will be happy to help you in every way we can.

The difficulties could be solved through the existing structure of the withdrawal treaty, he added.

Martin spent a lot of time talking with leaders of Northern Ireland political parties over the past week, including leaders of Foster and UUP Steve Aiken, about Northern Ireland’s unrest. We are in listening mode, he said.

He said there is a broad consensus on a set of basic principles that includes the need for dialogue to protect the power-sharing agency and solve any problems there.

Everyone is on one page to stop violence, relieve tension and avoid escalation, he said.

He welcomed a statement from the administration accusing violence as constructive and merit in all respects.

However, there was no consensus on matters that aroused the anger of the union members and made the Northern Ireland protocol for the agreement to withdraw from Brexit.

Earlier this week, consistently condemning the night riots, Foster spoke in a think tank debate contributed by the Protocol. [the riots] Because I felt that people were being treated differently from the rest of the UK.

Mr Fosters previously said he would enforce it as part of British law, but criticism of the protocol drew repercussions for union members and loyal people throughout the week and before that.

Martin said he understood the union members’ concerns about the Protocol but did not think it should be promoted to constitutional matters.

However, Dublin’s view is that the agreement is unlikely to be renegotiated and that the UK government has not made such a request.

Very trouble

Earlier yesterday, Sinn Fin’s leader Mary Lou McDonald said the scene of violence in Belfast was very troublesome for all of us.

Violence on the street is completely unacceptable. There is no excuse for that, she said. McDonald also suggested that loyal mobs are attempting to lure nationalist young people into street conflict.

What is clear is that this violence was coordinated and planned. What began as anxiety and trouble in individual loyal neighbors is now very deliberately focused on the area of ​​​​the interface below the peace line, which undoubtedly causes maximum tension to induce retaliation and undoubtedly makes people very anxious and scared Do it.

She urged political leaders to reclaim political priorities.

McDonald told reporters at Leinster House that unionism and loyalty leadership need to be said very clearly and clearly.

The protests proposed over the weekend should be canceled, and the message should come from all of us, but it should be heard loud and clear, especially from the DUP’s leadership, all union parties and loyalists. I clearly urged them to cancel all further protests today. We don’t need more protests, more violence on the streets. No matter what concerns people, there is a process for them to work.

Ms McDonald also urged the two governments to participate. This requires more than a phone call between Boris Johnson and Michelle Martin, she said.

