Honduras targets US aid for hurricane reconstruction





TEGUCIGALPA (Reuters) – Honduras on Friday said it wanted to use US aid aimed at reducing migratory pressures in Central America to help rebuild areas hit by hurricanes last year, as officials from both countries met in Washington.

US President Joe Biden has earmarked $ 4 billion in Central America, where Hondurans, Guatemalans and Salvadorans have helped spur illegal immigration to the United States, creating a major challenge for his administration.

Honduras was hit hard by two major hurricanes that hit Central America late last year, and its government said in a statement that 95% of its citizens involved in the recent resumption of migration came from areas affected by storms.

The Honduran delegation in Washington told US officials that they wanted US aid to reach their country for reconstruction efforts, he added.

Honduran Foreign Minister Lisandro Rosales also spoke with Ricardo Zuniga, the United States’ special envoy to Central America, who visited Guatemala and El Salvador this week as part of an effort to make in the face of increasing migration.

Speaking on a conference call with reporters, Zuniga said the United States did not want to impose itself on Central America, but stressed the importance of fighting corruption to bring it under control. migrations from the region.

“What we are doing in every country,” said Zuniga, “is to support those who are trying to consolidate the rule of law.”

The Honduran delegation also pledged to fight corruption, an issue of growing concern since President Juan Orlando Hernandez of Honduras was linked to drug cartels in a trial in the United States that has leads to the conviction of his younger brother. Hernandez, who has not been charged with any crime, has denied any wrongdoing and called the allegations a smear.

(Reporting by Nelson Renteria Raul Cortes and Gustavo Palencia; Written by Daina Beth Solomon; Editing by Will Dunham)

