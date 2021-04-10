Sir Richard Sutton: Man Arrested For Killing Britain’s Richest Man Freed From Hospital | British news





A man arrested for murdering Britain’s richest man was discharged.

The 34-year-old was arrested on Wednesday evening after the car he was riding on was “forced stopped” by the police more than 100 miles from the murder scene.

Sir Richard Sutton of Hotelier was stabbed to death at his home in Dorset on Wednesday evening.

Image: scene of arrest in Chiswick

Witnesses told Sky News how police raided vehicles in western London on Wednesday night.

Maureen Kane said: “I looked out the window and saw about 20 police cars. They were turning to stop these cars, and the police who looked like machine guns were pointing around the car.

“At first, I thought it was a scene from a movie.”

A woman named Sir Richard’s wife in the report was also attacked during the incident at Higher Langham near Gillingham.

She was seriously injured and airlifted to a hospital in Bristol, where she remains in critical condition.

Dorset police said Friday that a 34-year-old suspect from the Gillingham district was assisting detectives in the investigation.

The army added that the man was known to the victims.

Detective Simon Huxter said: “Our thoughts sadly remain with the families of the deceased man and the injured woman.

“A detailed and thorough investigation continues in an effort to establish the whole situation of this completely tragic event.”

Sir Richard’s company said in a statement: “Sir Richard was a caring, generous and warm family member who sincerely considered those who worked for him as part of his extended family.

“Sir Richard has been passionately dedicated to both the company and its employees, setting the highest standards of hotel, agricultural and property interests within the group.

“His loss will be felt by everyone in the company, the people who worked with him, and his family who lost an incredible individual. Our thoughts are with the Sutton family during this tragic time.”

According to The Sunday Times, Sir Richard’s fortune was worth about £310 million in May 2020, making him the 435th richest in the United States.

He owned the five-star Sheraton Grand and Athenaeum hotels in London’s Park Lane.

Image: Sheraton Grand Hotel in London. Figure: Google Street View

The entrepreneur had a broad portfolio of assets and agriculture, including 6,500-acre Benham Estate in West Berkshire and Stainton Estate in Lincolnshire.

Anyone with information should contact the Dorset Police at [email protected] or by calling 101 using criminal number 55210054816.

