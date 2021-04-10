The best places to eat al fresco in England are when it rains or shines.





Somerset’s Newt

Garden Cafe in Somerset Newt

Gourmets from the Newt region of Castle Cary have been able to dine on the lawns, woodlands and gardens from March 8. For casual cuisine, pre-order a picnic at Cyder Bar. It serves freshly baked cakes, pastries and pies daily. A series of Kitchen Garden BBQs serve flame-grilled meat and fish on sunny weekends. And from April 12th, those looking for a more formal option can reserve a seat at the Garden Café. The restaurant’s terrace offers panoramic views of the kitchen gardens and orchards below, all of which are better for enjoying a dish of home-grown vegetables. RD thenewtinsomerset.com

Shrimp from the farm, Padstow

52-seat tent at Trerethern Farm

Over the past eight years, Prawn on the Lawn has served London and Padstow residents with some of the freshest fish dishes in the United States. The small plate style menu changes daily, sometimes hourly. Now, from April 21st to October 3rd, the restaurant transformed into a family-run fishmonger will reside at Trerethern Farm for the second year in a row. Expect locally-caught lobster, Thai-style cornish soles, and estuary-grown oysters overlooking a 52-seat tent. RD prawnonthelawn.com

Dalloway Terrace, London

Dining at Dalloway Terrace in Bloomsbury

Insta-popular every season, Bloomsbury’s Dalloway Terrace reopens on April 12 with an installation created by McQueens Flowers and Belvedere Vodka. Inspired by the rolling hills of the English countryside, this setting is designed to evoke a feeling of spring with cornflowers, daisies, dried wheat and pampas grasses. Drinks, cocktails, and seasonal dishes can be enjoyed under the retractable roof of the terrace, making it an ideal place for al fresco dining, even in bad weather. RD dallowayterrace.com

Brat from Climpson’s Arch, London

Starting April 12th, Brat is offering a Michelin-starred menu on Hackney’s outdoor pop-up.

After receiving a Michelin star at Climpson’s Arch, a second summer Hackney pop-up space, Brat will be serving al fresco dining from April 12th. All the common classics of the original Shoreditch Outpost are whole crab-to-grilled Crocadon Farm aged lamb ribs served with hay butter. End the evening with our signature Climpson & Sons espresso martini. RD bratrestaurant.com

Kinloch Lodge, Isle of Skye

Kinloch Lodge at the foot of Loch na Dal

There are few more scenic places to dine than Kinloch Lodge. Perched on the shores of Kinloch Hill, this hotel overlooks the serene Loch na Dal at the head of Skye’s Sleat Peninsula. After the first outing last summer, alfresco dining will be a permanent feature starting April 26th. There are 10 picnic tables and benches scattered around the grounds. Choose from light meals such as the Skye Venison Stew from Chief Chef Jordan Webb or Loch Eishort langoustines and mussels, as well as salads, homemade smoked salmon sandwiches, and freshly baked scones. Complete the experience by the firepit with hot Toddy and Kinloch s’more. SS kinloch-lodge.co.uk

Marle Restaurant on Italian Terrace, Heckfield Place, Hampshire

Marle restaurant at Heckfield Place

Marle, the main restaurant at Heckfield Place, run by Chef Sky Gingel, who received a Michelin star from Food Editor, will debut on the Italian Terrace starting April 14th. The seasonal menu, which runs Wednesday through Sunday, celebrates Gyngell’s produce-focused approach to cooking against a backdrop of 400 acres of ancient heather, woodland and lakes. Most of the produce comes directly from Heckfield’s biodynamic farms and gardens. Menu highlights may include crabs with sea kale. Wild crayfish; Or rhubarb tart with peach blossom ice cream. Canopies, fire pits, blankets and sheepskin are ready for all weather conditions. SS heckfieldplace.com

Berkeley Beach Huts, London

Berkeley Beach Hut

Londoners aspiring for beach resorts don’t have to travel any further than Knightsbridge this spring. Beginning April 12, The Berkeley transforms the terrace into a waterfront with iridescent beach huts in Whitstable and Southwold. Depending on the English staying theme, guests can try beach-inspired whole lobster grilled, freshly rolled oysters, or grilled scallops. All finished with an ice cream sandwich and gourmet 99s, it reminds me of Mr Whippy’s childhood memories. SS the-berkeley.co.uk

