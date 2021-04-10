Was running towards the edge of the cliff: British electric bus manufacturer faced a moment of survival or death





The commute of Bus 43, passing through the Bank of England and between London Bridge and Friern Barnet, highlights the critical challenges facing the British bus industry.

This stylish double-decker bus is one of the capital’s 450 electric buses, but more than a third of the seats are full during weekday rush hours as the industry struggles with the collapse of the number of passengers.

For producers of electric and hydrogen cars, the coronavirus crisis came at the wrong time as they inspected 38,200 buses in the UK and prepared to take advantage of situations that diesel did not prefer.

While the ambition to turn the market into an eco-friendly powertrain remains, the main concern now is how to get back to health after the number of passengers plummeted by more than 80% at one point during last year’s crisis.

“If we don’t take orders, we’re running to the edge of the cliff,” said Andy Palmer, chairman of Leeds-based bus manufacturer Switch Mobility and former Chief Executive Officer of Aston Martin. “The point is speed. The industry has to stand up again and manufacture on a large scale.”

To get these orders, manufacturers need government help, and the minister has recognized a promise of £5 billion for buses and other means of transport in early 2020.

Boris Johnson’s national bus strategy is the biggest change in the sector since deregulation in 1986. © Steve Parsons/Pool/AFP/Getty

This was narrowed down to £3 billion in March in the UK’s national bus strategy (the biggest change since deregulation in 1986), with a reaffirmation of support for the construction of buses and 4,000 low-emission vehicles in particular.

As part of this strategy, the government launched its first tranche bid to support 500 buses at the end of March.

However, some operators are concerned that government funds may arrive as slow as some buses, weakening their desire to fund the electricity sector.

“What we can invest in is only through profits,” said David Brown, Chief Executive Officer of Go-Ahead based in Newcastle. He points out that electric buses are twice as expensive as diesel.

This means that large operators including National Express, Stagecoach and FirstGroup and Go-Ahead will need subsidies sooner or later if they invest in ordering battery powered vehicles.

Paul Davis, president of ADL’s Alexander Dennis Limited, the UK’s largest bus and bus manufacturer, said orders fell by about 1,000 units from 2020 forecast, which is almost half of the pre-epidemic forecast.

Other groups needed intervention to survive. Wrightbus, based in Northern Ireland, was on the verge of collapse before being rescued by businessman Jo Bamford, the heir to the British construction equipment manufacturer JCB, known for its yellow excavators.

However, Bamford says orders for electric buses will come by 2030, fueled by the move to low-emission street regulations by cities and operators such as the National Express.

However, despite optimistic forecasts, Britain’s top three major electric bus manufacturers, ADL, Switch and Wrightbus, face big challenges from their overseas rivals.

China’s Yutong Bus, the world’s largest producer, which sold 15,300 low-emission buses worldwide last year, is leading.

It also plans to sell 130 buses in the UK in the last 12 months and export it globally with an additional 55 orders from McGill’s Buses in Scotland in March.

ADL is working with Chinese battery maker BYD to tackle this problem, and Bamford has switched to hydrogen to give it an edge. He owns the hydrogen fueling company Ryse.

Leicester’s E12 electric bus made by Yutong Bus in China

“Someone has 73% market share [of the global automotive electric battery market], It’s difficult to drop them off their farming villages,” he said, explaining his bet on bulls.

The bet rose in March with a £11.2 million government grant to build a hydrogen technology center in Northern Ireland, based in Bamford’s Wrightbus.

According to Ian Downie, the president of the UK, despite government support, the challenges of British producers are still great. Groups like Yutong are using 3rd generation fuel cell buses in China.

In contrast, the UK’s largest producer, ADL, is still relying on fuel cells from Ballard, Canada, like Wrightbus, which says it’s still using its second generation and is constantly updating its technology.

If the UK government explicitly advocates local procurement assistance, it could also have problems with the World Trade Organization (WTO), said one person who discussed policy at the Department of Transportation.

Here, the British group is listed in the U.S. in March through a special-purpose acquisition company and is facing the challenge of Arrival, backed by Hyundai Korea. By the end of this year, we aim to start production of buses at “Micro Factory”.

From the Palmer at Switch perspective, the UK group will have to develop overseas markets to achieve economies of scale to make a profit.

“Can you survive only in England? Our conclusion is that you can’t,” said the chairman of Switch, owned by Indian automobile group Ashok Leyland. He pointed to India’s ambition to order 7,000 low-emission buses by the end of fiscal 2022, which could help the Switch.

However, before seeking overseas expansion, British manufacturers still have to overcome the epidemic that is ominous in the sector and blurring outlook.

The government should help the British group “pass through this Death Valley” to ensure survival, said Nigel Base, commercial vehicle manager for the association of automakers and traders, a lobbying group.

