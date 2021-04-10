US issues guidelines to deepen relations with Taiwan





The flags of Taiwan and the United States are placed for a meeting between the chairman of the United States House Foreign Affairs Committee, Ed Royce, speaks and with Su Chia-chyuan, chairman of the Legislative Yuan in Taipei, Taiwan, March 27, 2018.

Tyrone Siu | Reuters

The US State Department on Friday released new guidelines that will allow US officials to meet more freely with officials from Taiwan, an initiative that deepens relations with Taipei amid heightened Chinese military activity around it. ‘Isle.

“These new directives liberalize the guidelines on contacts with Taiwan, in accordance with our unofficial relations,” State Department spokesman Ned Price said in a statement.

The purpose, he said, was “to encourage the US government’s engagement with Taiwan which reflects our growing unofficial relationship.”

Former Secretary of State Mike Pompeo announced days before the end of former President Donald Trump’s presidency in January that he was lifting restrictions on contact between US officials and their Taiwanese counterparts.

Price said the new guidelines followed Congress-mandated review and would “clarify across the executive branch the effective implementation of our one-China policy,” a reference to long-standing US policy in by which Washington officially recognizes Beijing rather than Taipei.

Another State Department spokesperson said the new guidelines meant, for example, that working meetings with Taiwanese officials were now encouraged in federal buildings and could also take place at the Taiwan representative office.

“These meetings were banned under previous directives,” he said.

A report on the Financial Times website shortly before Price’s statement was released said U.S. officials may also attend events at Twin Oaks, an area in Washington that served as the Ambassador’s residence. of Taiwan until the United States transferred diplomatic recognition to Beijing in 1979.

However, he quoted a US official as saying that there would still be “guardrails,” such as not allowing officials to attend functions at Twin Oaks on major Taiwanese holidays that could complicate the process. US “one-China” policy.

Taiwan’s representative office in Washington welcomed a decision “substantially reflecting a deepening of ties between Taiwan and the United States.”

He noted that he came at a time when cooperation was strengthening in areas such as global health, economy and regional security and enjoyed bipartisan support in the United States.

The State Department’s announcement comes at a time of heightened tensions over Taiwan, which China claims to be its own. Taiwan has complained in recent months about repeated Chinese Air Force missions near the island.

The White House said on Friday it was closely monitoring increased Chinese military activity in the Taiwan Strait, and called Beijing’s recent actions potentially destabilizing.

Beijing blamed the United States on Thursday for the tensions after a U.S. warship sailed near Taiwan.

Taiwan is China’s most sensitive territorial issue and a major bone of contention with Washington, which is required by US law to provide the island with the means to defend itself.

China believes the United States is in collusion with Taiwan to challenge Beijing and support those who want the island to declare formal independence.

