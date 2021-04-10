UK-backed vaccine manufacturer warns export restrictions upon IPO filing





Valneva, a French Covid-19 vaccine manufacturer backed by the UK government, applied for a US public offering to capitalize on the investor’s desire for biotechnology during the pandemic.

The Paris-listed company with a market capitalization of over 1 billion euros was submitted to raise $100 million in American Depositary Shares the day after it was filed by Vaccitech, an Oxford spin-out that owns the AstraZeneca vaccine platform.

Valneva has signed a contract worth up to €1.4 billion to supply the Covid-19 vaccine to the UK, and the dose was manufactured at a Scottish plant that was expanded with government funding. The UK has already agreed to buy 100 million copies, and there is an option to buy another 90 million by 2025. Valneva has already received nearly 100 million pounds from the government.

However, Valneva warned in filing that restrictions on importing or exporting vaccines outside the EU could pose a “significant” risk to operations. The vaccine will be manufactured in the UK, but will be placed in vials and packaged in the EU.

The shortage of vaccine supply to the EU has caused tensions between the UK and the EU over the import of injections and raw materials for jabs currently approved by Oxford/AstraZeneca and BioNTech/Pfizer.

Valneva’s submission is planned to begin phase research later this month and apply for UK approval in the fall after the announcement of positive early phase test results for Covid-19 earlier this week.

Phase 1 and Phase 2 studies indicated that the injection induced more antibodies in participants who received the highest doses than would normally be seen in patients with Covid-19 who recovered, with more than 90% producing significant levels of antibodies. Shredded. The jab also triggered the response of T cells, another key part of the immune system.

Using a full-inactivated virus, a more traditional approach than currently approved injections, this vaccine can be used as a booster for vaccination or cope with strains of the virus.

Valneva said it would be approved much later, but that it could have a competitive advantage over its competitors.

recommendation

“When approved, we believe that our vaccine, an inactivated viral vaccine, can offer advantages in terms of safety, cost, manufacturing and distribution over currently approved vaccines, and can be tailored to provide protection against mutations in the virus. “It said on the papers.

However, he said it did not yet have the right to use the virus strain in the commercial market for the vaccine. It is negotiating commercial agreements with the World Health Organization (WHO) and the Italian National Institute for Infectious Diseases.

Valneva is also developing a vaccine against Lyme disease and chikunguna, a virus transmitted by mosquitoes. Total revenues ranged from €126 million in 2019 to €110 million in 2020, with travel restrictions hitting the sale of travel vaccines during the epidemic.

I lost €0.71 last year. I had to hit €7.4m, partly because of the limited shelf life of the product. Valneva was also at risk of not meeting the minimum income contract, so last year he had to renegotiate his debt financing contract.

