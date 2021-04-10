UK retail stores improve ahead of non-essential store reopening





The new rule of April 12 allows non-essential retailers to remain open Monday through Saturday from 7am to 10pm. Photo: Christopher Furlong/Getty Images

Footprints across UK retail destinations have “increased significantly” as warm weather and the government lifted orders to stay in official homes at the end of March.

On Mondays, non-essential shops, alfresco dining, and activities can be closed months and then reopened.

However, social distancing rules will continue to apply in stores, and face masks will be mandatory, except for those eligible for tax exemption.

The British Retail Consortium (BRC) said shoppers will be more confident about returning to the store than in June 2020, when the COVID vaccine has not yet been developed. Adding “safety measures in place” will help customers return to the store.

According to new figures from BRC and Sensormatic Solutions, the UK’s total footprint declined 68.7% in March (Yo2Y) versus two years, an improvement of 4.9 percentage points from February of this year. This is above the 3-month average of 72.3%.

Of all regions, Northern Ireland again saw the shallowest decline at -56.4%, followed by Scotland at -66.3% and Britain at 68.7%. Wales saw the largest decline at -71.2%.

Retail store Andy Sumpter said, “While the non-essential stores remained closed, increased consumer confidence, a commitment to more freedom, and easing stay at home guidelines gave us a gradual improvement in our March footprint compared to the number of shoppers in February.” Said. EMEA, Consultant at Sensormatic Solutions.

Sumpter added that the expected recovery will depend on whether the resumption is canceled within the next few weeks or months. “After a year of yo-yo in and out of the blockade, retailers will expect stability, and will rely on the continued support of shoppers if any kind of rebound persists.”

Last month, the government announced that it would extend opening hours to non-essential retailers to help businesses recover and shop customers safely.

Helen Dickinson, BRC’s chief executive, said: “As the hot weather coincides with staying in government homes, footsteps have soared in downtown and shopping centers.

Dickinson said non-food retailers will lose 30 billion ($41 billion) in “loss of sales from three closures”, and essential stores will be able to “trade effectively” from April 12th and continue to operate.

Meanwhile, the restaurant reported a surge in outdoor reservations ahead of reopening on Monday, April 12. According to TheFork, officially Bookatable, bookings have increased by 88%.

But there has been a “surprising increase” since Boris Johnson confirmed it could reopen the restaurant earlier this week, but the company said there was a risk that people wouldn’t show up.

TheFork said “no-shows” will hamper hospitality recovery after COVID as it attempts to overcome crisis-driven closures and job losses.

This could have an impact on businesses that have to overhaul their models in response to government action due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Some venues, such as pubs and cafes, have invested huge sums of money to accommodate guests as the British prepare to visit their favorite restaurants after the coronavirus blockade.

Pub and bar operator Punch Pubs said it has invested 1m in beer gardens and outside space.

