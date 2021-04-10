To the editor | What our close elections say about the United States





Math was never my main subject in school. All of my high school math teachers are still alive 47 years later – bless their hearts – so they can testify. I suspect that I can sometimes show up in nightmares from their professional days. But math can be fun and downright interesting.

Recently, I applied some basic preschool math skills to some recent election statistics to make some interesting findings.

Officially, 128,838,342 of us are recorded as having voted for Hillary Clinton or Donald Trump in the 2016 election. Ms. Clinton defeated Mr. Trump by 2,868,686 of those popular votes. Mr. Trump nonetheless won the election where it numbered 306-232 in the Electoral College.

As well reported, this election was decided in Wisconsin, Michigan and Pennsylvania – states with enough electoral votes to tip the election. In fact, 77,744 votes among them decided on the presidency. That makes 6 ten thousandths of 1% (0.0006). For baseball fans, you can place all of those voters at Dodger Stadium, plus just over half the capacity of Wrigley Field in Chicago for the remaining 21,744. Enough room to avoid having to compete very hard for hot dogs and beers.

The 2020 election turned out to be even more interesting. There were 26,646,736 more votes for Donald Trump and Joe Biden than for the two directors in 2016 – a 17% increase. By an important measure, even though the electoral tally was the same as in 2016, the difference was even narrower. Wisconsin, Georgia and Arizona decided last November’s election by a total of 42,894 people. Forget Dodger Stadium, you could have filled Wrigley’s seats with those voters, leaving a measly 399 to find a standing spot. (A much busier night for “ dogs and moss peddlers!) I hasten to note that a complete change of these states would only have produced 269-269 points, but the House of States rules United in deciding the matter was a snap to reward President Trump. another term.

While 17% more people came forward (or posted it) to decide between Biden and Trump, the decisive popular vote difference was much more drastic at less than 3 ten thousandths of 1% (0.00028).

OK, I’ll stop – your eyes should be spinning together now. But I think it reveals a lot about America’s political position: very little in the mood for big, radical changes to the far right or the far left. A candidate, however, should stop complaining about “rigged” elections. He lost two popular vote tilts, but spent 4 years in the White House to show it.

The rest of us should stop looking aside at too many of our fellow citizens. I don’t believe that 81 million Biden voters are all left-wing radicals keen to ruin America; I also don’t think Trump’s roughly 75 million voters are all wacky insurgents. What we do in these stands is personal and often complicated.

Douglas smith

Rockingham

