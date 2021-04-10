Argentina Strongly Opposes British Missile Launch in Falkland — MercoPress





Argentina Strongly Opposes British Missile Launches in Falklands Saturday April 10, 2021-08:30 UTC The British government has warned that rapier missiles will be launched during military exercises (BFSAI).

Argentina, as far as possible, rejected the British authorities’ announcement that the British government would launch missiles from the Falkland Islands. The Ministry of Foreign Affairs warned that “the alleged conditions of defense of British military bases in the South Atlantic are not only not fully justified, they pose a threat to the region as a whole.”

“The Republic of Argentina is the strongest refusal of military maneuvers and missile launches, especially on the territory of Argentina, which is illegally occupied by Britain. ?? The Ministry of Foreign Affairs said in a statement.

These military exercises constitute “unreasonable display of force and deliberate departure from appeals to numerous resolutions by the United Nations and other international organizations, urging both Argentina and Britain to resume negotiations in the search for a peaceful and convincing resolution. A solution to the sovereignty dispute involving the two countries in the problem of the Malvinas Islands, ?? The declaration continued.

?? The British Foreign Ministry informed the British Embassy that the British government would conduct illegal military exercises in the region of Malvinas in the future, including the launch of rapier missiles. Immediately after being contacted, the Argentine government sent a strong complaint to the British government,” added the Argentine Declaration.

The Argentine government said that Britain’s insistence on conducting military exercises in the South Atlantic is contrary to UN General Assembly resolution 31/49, which introduced a change in the situation while both parties (Argentina and Britain) went through the negotiation process recommended by the unilateral system. A decision that implies making. ??

Moreover, “military presence and missile launch contradict the General Assembly (South Atlantic Peace and Cooperation Zone) Resolution 41/11, which requires countries in all other regions. Countries of particular military importance meticulously respect the South Atlantic region as a zone of peace and cooperation, and the Argentine document continued, especially by reducing and ultimately eliminating military presence in the region.

Palacio San Martín (Ministry of Foreign Affairs) also emphasized the Naval Hydrography Service, provided accurate information on the launch date is provided within the framework of our country’s obligations and responsibilities for safety issues of navigation in the Southwest Atlantic. We will issue a maritime alert to inform the progress of the training.”

The Argentine government has also announced that it will attract the attention of the Secretary-General of the United Nations and the Secretary-General of the International Maritime Organization.

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos