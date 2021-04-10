Chinese-American ping-pong diplomacy, 50 years laterExBulletin





Chinese and American table tennis players train together in April 1971 in Beijing. April 10 marks the 50th anniversary of what has become table tennis diplomacy between the two nations. AFP via Getty Images .

Judy Hoarfrost remembers the day she entered China half a century ago.

She was 15 and the youngest member of the US table tennis team, which had been to Nagoya, Japan, to compete in the world championships. Two days before the end of the tournament, Team China surprised the Americans by inviting them to come to their country and play a few matches.

It was the height of the Cold War, the United States did not recognize and have no relationship with the People’s Republic of China, and Americans were not allowed to go there. But the team quickly obtained permission from the State Department. They flew to Hong Kong and the next day they took a train to the border.

“It was actually a great moment for me, crossing the bridge,” recalls Hoarfrost. “There was this music playing, and it was very, you know … It was just very exciting. It was like being in a movie, really. It was just very dramatic.”

A delegation of American table tennis players pose with Chinese Premier Zhou Enlai (center) in Beijing in April 1971. AFP via Getty Images .

April 10 marks the 50th anniversary of this unlikely trip, an episode known as ping-pong diplomacy. Analysts say these ping-pong games in China created the first crack in the ice between the two countries.

Within three months, President Richard Nixon would announce that he had been invited to visit China. At the beginning of 1972, Beijing would be admitted to the United Nations and installed on the Security Council. And by the end of the decade, the United States and China would establish formal diplomatic ties, paving the way for US support for China’s dramatic economic boom.

But today, as the balance of power in the Pacific shifts and US-China relations are at their worst in decades, analysts say the legacy of ping-pong diplomacy faces serious challenges. challenges.

President Richard Nixon attended a ping-pong exhibition in Beijing during his trip to China in 1972. Presidential Library and Richard Nixon Museum .

In 1971, the winds were blowing in the right direction.

Nixon was eager to connect with China, in part in the hope that it might help end the Vietnam War. China and the United States also shared a common enemy in the Soviet Union.

Historians claim that Chinese leader Mao Zedong and Prime Minister Zhou Enlai, who led the rapprochement on the Chinese side, were keenly aware of the Soviet security threat. The two countries had experienced border clashes in 1969. Mao and Zhou believed that the isolation and perpetual estrangement from the United States was ultimately bad for China.

National Security Advisor Henry Kissinger (right) plays ping-pong with assistant Winston Lord on a prior trip to the People’s Republic of China in 1971. Richard Nixon Presidential Library and Museum .

But Chinese propaganda had portrayed America as an enemy for decades.

“When Mao wanted to improve relations with the United States, he had to prepare the Chinese public psychologically and politically,” said Yafeng Xia, senior professor of history at Long Island University and specialist in war relations. cold between China and the United States.

Inviting the American table tennis team to China, he said, “was a good public show of friendship.” It didn’t hurt that the Chinese were far superior ping-pong players. When Americans were in town, they intentionally launched a few games in the service of friendship.

But today, the political winds have shifted in both countries.

“You could say 1971 was the book of Genesis for the chapter in which we have now definitely come to an end, which is that somehow we would find a way to get along and work out. things, ”said Orville Schell, director of Arthur Ross. from the Asia Society Center on US-China Relations.

Bipartisan support in the United States for a tougher stance on China has grown as Beijing’s economic and military might have grown. Trump administration officials have abandoned the long-standing policy of engagement, calling it a failure, and set out to decouple the world’s two largest economies.

So far, the Biden administration appears to be taking a similar approach.

For China, the differences between 1971 and today are striking. China’s per capita GDP has grown over 80 times. Its military has modernized rapidly and can project its might in ways unthinkable 50 years ago.

Schell said it emboldened China’s current leader Xi Jinping.

President Richard Nixon greets officials and members of the US and Chinese table tennis teams at the White House on April 18, 1972. Richard Nixon Presidential Library and Museum .

“Xi Jinping is very unrepentant and currently I think [his] the motive is not to show any deference to the West, not to demonstrate the need to come together or to compromise, ”Schell said.

It’s hard to imagine exactly how a breakthrough like ping-pong diplomacy would come about today, he added.

“In many ways it’s more intractable, I think, at this point, because China is gaining strength, growing in … whether it’s confidence or arrogance, it’s hard to say. “, did he declare.

Talks about a possible human rights boycott of the 2022 Winter Olympics in China are growing.

And that’s something Connie Sweeris, who was a player on the 1971 China trip, says it’s the opposite of what’s needed.

“You stop the exchange of normal people and athletes coming together and that’s where I feel the barriers are breaking down,” she said.

Judy Hoarfrost agrees.

“The more of these kinds of healthy exchanges we have, the better up the chain we are when trying to work on bigger issues,” she said.

