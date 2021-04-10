Frustration grows at US military bases overseas due to slow vaccine deployment Frustration grows at US military bases overseas due to slow vaccine deployment





“We’re a bit stuck here,” said Emily Starbuck Gerson, a military wife based at Royal Air Force Lakenheath Air Base in England. “The UK and Europe have been much stricter in the way they have handled COVID, so many of us have been subjected to these tough lockdowns … we are already so far away from our support system and our loved ones and are navigating a global pandemic while living abroad … so not being able to access a vaccine on top of that is difficult. “

Lt. Gen. Ronald Place, director of the Defense Health Agency, said the Defense Department would open appointments for vaccines at “all levels” on April 19, which is consistent when President Joe Biden said said all adult Americans would be eligible to be vaccinated.

Place said the Department of Defense had decided to distribute 14 percent of doses received by the department to bases overseas, even though only 7 percent of the DoD eligible population lived on them.

CNN spoke to more than a dozen people at bases in Britain, Germany and Belgium. They described a lack of transparency on the part of military leaders about the arrival of doses. In some cases no vaccine arrived for weeks and in one case at a base in Germany, second doses were canceled for a group that had received a first dose.

“The last update they gave is that they’re expecting shipments, and they’re expecting shipments in early May, but when you ask detailed questions like when will this group be able to get them , these are generally ignored, “Franzis Dunn, a military spouse based in the military community of Kaiserslautern in Germany, told CNN.

Military personnel overseas and their families depend on the military health care system, and each base has a health clinic that serves its community.

“Because we are overseas, there is no possibility of doing an installation as you can tell, as you know, in a pharmacy or your state or whatever you are stationed to do a COVID reader, you can still come in with them, but here it is just not possible, ”said a serviceman based at the Supreme Headquarters of the Allied Powers in Europe in Belgium. “To say that this was a problem is that I think I’m nice.”

Supply issues

Military leaders speaking at the Pentagon about the distribution of vaccines overseas said Moderna vaccine was the first to be shipped to Europe, as many bases overseas do not have ultra storage facilities. -cold for storing the Pfizer vaccine.

Place said the recent problem at a facility in Baltimore that resulted in the release of 15 million doses of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine “affected” the Department of Defense vaccine supply.

“We have targeted the overseas community for our supply of J&J vaccine, so we are actively exploring other ways to compensate for this temporary shortage of the J&J product,” Place said.

There are 244,000 servicemen and dependents in the United States European Command who will need to receive vaccines in the United States. European Command public affairs chief Captain Wendy Snyder told CNN in an email. Of all eligible DoD beneficiaries associated with US European Command, 21% had received a first dose of a COVID-19 vaccine and 20% were fully vaccinated by April 2, a US spokesperson for EUCOM said in a statement. E-mail.

Of DoD recipients in the United States, 1,369,209 people have received at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine and 765,501 people are fully vaccinated, according to CDC data. While more than 68.2 million people received two doses, more than a third of Americans – or 113.7 million – received at least one dose, of which more than 43% [44%] of adults and nearly 77% of people aged 65 or older, according to CDC data released Thursday.

The Pentagon says the pace of vaccinations abroad will accelerate.

“We should be able to vaccinate at least 100,000 beneficiaries in the coming weeks,” Major General Jill K. Faris of the US Army Medical Command said at the April 8 briefing.

Wait for the doses

The Department of Defense has a tiered system for administering vaccines, just like the rest of the United States. In levels 1a to 1c, essential workers, those about to be deployed, the elderly and those with high risk health conditions are given priority. Level 2 includes everyone.

People CNN spoke to at bases in Europe said their bases are still working at levels 1a and 1b, and some have started administering vaccines to those at level 1c. During the press conference, Place said both bases overseas and the United States have moved to Level 2. Updates from local military health clinics in Germany posted on Facebook this week suggest otherwise. .

Ours. Grafenwoehr Army Health Clinic, located in Tower Barracks in Germany which provides health care to 15,000 soldiers and their families, there was no vaccination last week, according to an update posted on Facebook on April 5. This week, the clinic is administering vaccines to people who meet the criteria for levels 1b and 1c, according to the update.

At the US Army Health Clinic in Vilseck, located in the southern part of the Grafenwoehr training area, no vaccinations were administered last week, according to an update on the clinic’s Facebook page. published April 5. levels 1b and 1c in the coming weeks. At the U.S. Army Hohenfels Health Clinic, which serves 6,000 soldiers and their families, no vaccinations were received last week or this week, and none were administered, according to an update from the clinic. posted on their Facebook page on April 5.

For service members and their families based overseas, they rely on updates from their health clinics posted online and occasional town halls from their local military leaders. While military leaders have answered questions about when the vaccine will be available, they often don’t have very specific information to offer, people CNN spoke to said.

“There was no transparency. There really was not a lot of information provided,” a military spouse in Belgium told CNN. “They do these weekly updates on the health care page here, the health care facility, but it’s just kind of the same thing copied and pasted every week.”

Due to the lack of information and access, some have considered returning home to the United States to be vaccinated and then returning, but they are expected to take some personal time and cover travel costs out of pocket.

“I received an invitation to schedule a vaccine at my parents’ house last week,” said the Belgium-based military wife. “I honestly considered taking the plane to pick it up, and I know other spouses have.”

Many who became frustrated with the lack of information from military leaders reached out to members of Congress to request more information.

Representative Mike Turner, a member of the House Armed Services Committee, sent a letter to Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin on March 17, asking the secretary to prioritize sending vaccines to bases overseas.

“I understand the logistical challenges associated with the distribution and administration of the vaccine, especially overseas; however, I want to make sure that all DoD personnel have the opportunity to be immunized so that they can focus on the mission rather than the pandemic, ”Turner, an Ohio Republican, wrote in his letter to Austin.

Pentagon military chiefs say the vaccines will be shipped to bases overseas in the coming weeks.

“We have around 12,000 allowances arriving this week and we should have a similar number if not increases in the coming weeks,” Faris said at the briefing. “As of this week, the US military in Europe and Africa has administered at least 37,000 doses of the covid-19 vaccine and 17,000 to fully vaccinated members in Europe.”

In the meantime, those based overseas continue to check online for updates from their military health clinics and hope their appointment arrives soon.

“I think there would be a lot less frustration if they would go out and say, you know, we’ve had more cases in this situation, so we decided to prioritize these people, so you’re just going to have to wait. . “Okay, I mean, I think most of us can wait, you know if that explains why we’re waiting,” said Valerie Avella, a Belgium-based military bride. “Someone needs to know. why it’s not here, or when more is to come. “

CNN’s Oren Liebermann contributed to this report.

