Political Lessons: Is Britain Heading For Disintegration?





This article, chosen by the teacher along with recommended questions, is part of the Financial Times Free School Access Program. Details/Registration here.

Specification:

Edexcel Component 2, Section 1.3: Roles and powers of agencies delegated in the UK, and the impact of this delegate on the UK

Background: what you need to know

This is a series of four articles on various aspects of succession settlements in England. Britain’s dissolution is now possible for a number of reasons. In Scotland, where the side in favor of independence lost 55-45% in the 2014 referendum, opinions are now more evenly balanced. The SNP government, as expected, will be in a strong position to call for a second referendum if it does well in polls in the Scottish Parliamentary elections in May.

On the other hand, as the first article in this series argues, independent Scotland may face a serious economic situation with an increasing budget deficit. As you can see in the second article, it depends on how the British government responded. So far, Boris Johnson’s strategy has been to fund more projects in Scotland, but there are political risks to appearing to circumvent the mandated government.

The third article finds a growing support for Wales independence among young voters. This is a challenge to the London government, which is accused of ignoring Wales’ dominant party, the Labor Party and its mandated administration. There is not yet a large number of support for independence, but the price of keeping Wales within the federation in the long run could give Wales parliament more power.

The series completes with a fourth article showing how Brexit influenced Northern Ireland’s constitutional position. By treating the region as part of the same economic unit as its southern neighbor, the Northern Irish Protocol has aroused unionist fears and Republican hopes that will pave the way for Irish reunification.

Click on the article below to read it and answer your questions.

Independent Scotland will face a big hole in public finance

Johnson struggles to find a way to unite Britain.

Wales finds greater confidence in autonomy in response to pandemic

Brexit sets fire to debate over United Ireland

Answer one of the following questions, depending on the trial version you follow.

AQA Political Paper Style Questions 1

Your answers should use material from your political science major. [25 marks]

Edexcel Politics Paper 2 Style Questions

In Answers, Component 1: You should draw relevant knowledge and understanding of UK Politics and Study of Core Political Ideas This view and alternatives to this view should be considered in a balanced way. [30 marks]

Tip: The possible Edexcel component 1 item is 3.2: Referendum and how to use it. The various results of the 2016 EU referendum across Scotland and the UK help explain why the SNP is pushing for a second vote for Scottish independence. Allied Irish supporters are also pushing for a referendum.

Graham Goodlad, St John’s College

