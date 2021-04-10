US political battle lines are forming over Biden’s global tax plan





Two of the most influential Democratic tax policy lawmakers have backed a new offer from the Biden administration during OECD negotiations on global business taxation, even as Republicans on Capitol Hill warned the changes could harm American multinationals.

The US Treasury this week proposed a sweeping multilateral deal that would include a new overall minimum corporate tax rate. As part of the plan, national governments could tax the global profits of about 100 of the largest and most profitable multinationals, including major US tech groups, based on their sales in those countries.

The opening in Washington aims to give the OECD momentum for a deal by the middle of the year. But once a deal is struck, it would require approval from Congress, where Democrats hold a slim majority and Republicans strongly oppose much of Biden’s agenda.

In a statement to the Financial Times, Ron Wyden, the Democratic chairman of the Senate finance committee, said the Biden administration’s proposal “could be the basis for a global deal” on business taxes. Wyden is a crucial voice in the debate since his panel has jurisdiction over taxes and trade.

We are concerned that changes to the OECD will directly reduce U.S. tax revenues

“I have long had two goals for the OECD process: to end discriminatory taxes on digital services and to adopt a global tax system that treats US businesses fairly. The new Treasury proposal has the potential to achieve both of these goals, ”he said. “Most importantly, this proposal could support necessary reforms of US tax laws, ensuring that our multinational companies are incentivized to invest in the United States and pay their fair share.”

Lawmakers on both sides are already arguing over Biden’s national plan to raise corporate taxes to pay for his $ 2 billion infrastructure spending program, but Congress approval of any OECD deal is expected. follow a separate path, according to sources familiar with the plan.

Richard Neal, Democratic chairman of the powerful Ways and Means Committee of the Tax Drafting House, joined Wyden in supporting Biden’s OECD plan. A spokesperson for Neal said: “The President supports a multilateral solution and believes the Treasury Department has come up with an important proposal that has the potential to advance a conversation that has been stalled for too long.”

But familiar political battle lines emerge on Capitol Hill over the OECD’s offer, with Republicans expressing doubts about opening up the Biden administration, meaning it won’t be easy to gain support bipartisan for an agreement.

“We are concerned that the changes to the OECD will directly reduce US tax revenues and also leave the door open to continued attacks by other countries on US businesses and our national tax base,” a group of Republicans wrote on the House Ways and Means Committee in a letter Thursday to Janet Yellen, Secretary of the Treasury, requesting a briefing on the OECD plan.

Republican lawmakers, led by Kevin Brady of Texas, also opposed the US proposal for a minimum 21% global corporate tax rate, suggesting the level was too high. “This result would place American workers and businesses in a serious competitive position with their foreign peers,” they wrote.

Much of US business has lambasted Biden’s national tax plan, which includes an increase in the corporate tax rate from 21% to 28%, but has generally supported multilateral negotiations at the OECD, complicating the political equation .

While some large U.S. companies may face higher taxes under a new global regime, they will be sure to avoid the patchwork of unilateral sales taxes that has proliferated in recent years.

“American companies seem receptive to these discussions even if they are mobilizing against [Biden’s domestic corporate tax plan]Said Ben Koltun, policy analyst at Beacon Policy Advisors in Washington. “If the [OECD agreement] occurs after the infrastructure push by the Democrats, so I think political tensions may be able to subside on fiscal policy and this has a better chance of gaining Republican support.

advised

Tech companies represented by the Information Technology Industry Council, a lobby group whose members include Apple, Amazon, Google and Facebook, said they were “encouraged” that governments were trying to come to an agreement.

Megan Funkhouser, director of tax and trade policy at ITI, said her group was eager to “better understand and assess what the US proposal entails” and urged “negotiators to continue to push forward the work in with a view to reaching a political agreement that alleviates the fragmentation of our world politics. tax system”.

The Coalition for a Prosperous America, which represents unions and domestic manufacturers, said the OECD’s new tax proposal would level the playing field for U.S. domestic producers and welcomed the shift to location-based taxation. sales. “In general, our members do all their business here in the United States, which gives them less opportunity to engage in tax minimization strategies and avoid American taxes,” said Jeff Ferry, Chief Economist of the group.

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos