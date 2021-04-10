



The writer, former British defense minister, was NATO’s tenth secretary-general.

The government declares that its ambition for “global Britain” is to stand tall in the world and “set an example”. But the offshore operations bill, which passes the Senate this month, can take a different perspective on Britain’s reputation.

The absurdly named bill promises to reduce the likelihood of the British military being held accountable for torture and other serious crimes by making it difficult to prosecute cases committed by soldiers five years later.

As former British Defense Secretary, I respect the military and the civilians who work with them. So, in principle, I’m in favor of a new bill that stops us from annoying investigations that could make life miserable for those at great risk.

However, the bill fails in terms of protecting British troops and good names in Britain. This suggests a “presumption of prosecution” for torture and other felony offenses five years later, except in exceptional circumstances, with a virtual risk of indemnity thereafter.

The bill claims to provide support for British troops, but if they no longer follow high legal standards, their reputation will be undermined. They claim to protect them from annoying allegations, but are prosecuted by the Hague’s International Criminal Court, which prosecutes them in the absence of strong domestic court proceedings.

The amendment to the bill proposed by myself and other senior colleagues would exclude the most serious crimes, such as torture, war crimes, and genocide, from the waiver offer. They gained wide support through their lords, but the government showed little sign of concession on this key point.

Perhaps the government thinks it’s okay for us to give up on the promise of international legal standards that Britain has pioneered and has kept so far. The Boris Johnson government is interfering with principles that have persisted for centuries. By doing so, he and his colleagues have opened the door to others who question the integrity of British legal proceedings.

Already we are seeing the imitation effect of these proposals. At the end of the civil war, Sri Lanka, which had committed crimes against civilians, was described as a “serious attack on the entire international legal system” and offered to follow Britain. If this bill goes on, there will undoubtedly be other cases. Tyrants and war criminals around the world will be eager to clean the slates after a few years.

This measure contains the only exclusion from the presumption of prosecution. Rape and sexual assault are not subject to the five-year limit. That exclusion is welcome, but dangerously narrow. International law does not have an expiration date for prosecutions for torture, war crimes, and crimes against humanity.

In its own agreement on the bill, the government asked if it should add torture to the list of crimes without a deadline for prosecution. Contrary to almost all opinions, they refused. Torture survivors and those who have suffered severely before seeking safety in this country are disappointed by the apparent attempt to downplay such crimes.

The government recently celebrated the appointment of a British nominee as the next prosecutor-elect of the International Criminal Court. If these proposals are passed into law, the new nominee can see that the first day of its role could be the UK’s unprecedented court sight because the ICC intervenes when the government fails a meaningful prosecution.

The government still has time to justify when debate over the bill resumes this week. It is not too late to take steps to amend this bill to protect Britain’s reputation and its presence in the world.

